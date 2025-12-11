ShockWatch Launches Innovative Impact Indicators to Combat Concealed Transit Damage

London, UK, 2025-12-11 — /EPR Network/ — ShockWatch, a pioneer in impact detection solutions, is raising the standard in damage prevention with its advanced impact indicators and tilt sensor technology. Designed to protect goods during shipping and handling, ShockWatch solutions help ensure quality assurance right to your customer’s door.

Concealed damage is one of the most persistent issues in modern logistics. ShockWatch impact indicators provide a powerful solution, reducing the risk of hidden damage, protecting warranty positions, and ensuring accountability across the supply chain. With these tools, ShockWatch continues to lead in the mission to keep products safe, from dispatch to delivery.

The Spark Behind the Innovation

It all began with an everyday moment. Ray Ruby was driving home when raindrops collected on his windscreen. When he braked at a red light, the water globules shifted and broke apart. That simple moment, guided by the physics of surface tension, sparked the idea that led to the development of the original ShockWatch tube.

Ray translated the concept into a device that could reveal when products had been subjected to damaging force. Initially used in the large removable computer hard disk memories of the 1980s and 1990s, the product soon evolved. As hardware changed, ShockWatch sensors found a new home in packaging for delicate goods—and a new role in global logistics.

How ShockWatch Indicators Work

ShockWatch impact indicators are single-use devices designed to visually signal when a package has experienced impact above a defined threshold. Once triggered, the indicator changes color, providing an irreversible alert that mishandling has occurred.

Each unit is supported by caution tape, an alert sticker, and a companion label. These additions not only make it clear that the package is being monitored, but also instruct recipients on what to do in the event of suspected damage. This leads to quicker inspections and more efficient resolution of any damage claims.

Why Impact Indicators Matter

ShockWatch helps to eliminate the possibility of concealed damage by providing a visual deterrent to improper handling. Their presence alone influences carrier behaviour, encouraging extra care during transport and storage.

More than just a warning device, impact indicators serve to protect product warranty positions. If goods are mishandled during transit, the triggered indicator helps establish when the damage occurred, preventing unnecessary disputes and preserving manufacturer responsibility.

Versatility Across Industries

ShockWatch impact indicators are used in sectors where product integrity is critical, including electronics, medical equipment, and industrial machinery. With various sensitivity levels available, the devices are easily tailored to suit different product weights, sizes, and fragility.

Built for the Future

For decades, ShockWatch has remained at the forefront of damage detection. Through continuous product development and real-world testing, ShockWatch devices continue to evolve to meet modern shipping demands.

Whether you are sending sensitive electronics or high-value equipment, ShockWatch helps ensure your goods arrive in perfect condition.

Learn more about how impact indicators from ShockWatch can protect your products, reduce hidden damage risks, and preserve quality throughout the entire transit process.