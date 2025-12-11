W. E. Roberts Ltd Expands Corrugated Packaging Services Across Kent and London

Gravesham, Kent, 2025-12-11 — /EPR Network/ — W. E. Roberts Ltd, a leading independent manufacturer of corrugated packaging in the UK, has announced the expansion of its services across Kent and London. Known for delivering high-quality packaging for over 60 years, the company continues to provide tailored solutions to meet the evolving needs of modern businesses.

Trusted Packaging Partner with Over Six Decades of Experience

Proudly Serving the South East Since 1958

Founded by William Edward Roberts and his son Alan, W. E. Roberts Ltd began on the banks of the River Thames in Gravesham. Now led by the third generation of the Roberts family, the business remains committed to providing reliable, responsive, and future-ready packaging to clients across the South East of England.

A Legacy of Packaging Innovation

With a strong foundation in local manufacturing, W. E. Roberts has grown into one of the UK’s largest independent corrugated board producers. Its long-standing reputation comes from consistent investment in technology and customer-centric service.

Bespoke Cardboard Box Solutions for Local Businesses

Packaging Designed Around Customer Needs

W. E. Roberts manufactures and supplies a wide range of packaging, including Cardboard Boxes Kent businesses rely on for secure, efficient transport. From standard transit cases to complex die-cut and shelf-ready solutions, each box is engineered to fit its purpose and protect products during delivery and storage.

High-Impact Print & Branding

The company offers in-house printing options, including flexographic print up to three colours. With branding opportunities available, clients can present their identity directly on the box, enhancing visibility and professionalism.

Sustainable Materials with Responsible Manufacturing

Eco-Friendly Processes from Start to Finish

Sustainability is a core focus for W. E. Roberts. Using recyclable materials and water-based inks, the company minimises environmental impact. Its in-house corrugator allows direct board production, reducing reliance on external sources and cutting transport emissions.

Supporting Environmental Goals

All packaging is created with the aim to be reused or recycled. Materials are sourced from responsible global suppliers to ensure environmental compliance and support circular economy principles.

Direct Manufacturer Advantage for London & Kent Clients

Faster Turnarounds and Cost Control

As a direct manufacturer, W. E. Roberts offers full control over production timelines, pricing, and customisation. Clients ordering Corrugated boxes London can expect short lead times and high product consistency.

Flexible Supply for Growing Businesses

Whether ordering in bulk or in smaller quantities, the company adapts to changing business volumes. This flexibility is crucial for companies experiencing seasonal shifts or rapid growth.

End-to-End Support and Stock Management

Logistics that Work for Your Business

With its own fleet of delivery vehicles, W. E. Roberts serves Kent, London, Essex, Sussex, and Surrey. Real-time tracking and proactive customer service ensure packaging arrives on schedule.

Smart Stock Control

Clients benefit from tailored stock management, ideal for repeat ordering. This system avoids over-ordering while ensuring packaging is always available when needed.

Built on Quality, Backed by Accreditation

Rigorous Quality Standards

W. E. Roberts is ISO9001 and BRCGS certified. Internal audits ensure all corrugated boxes meet consistent quality standards, offering peace of mind to businesses across sectors.

Delivering Confidence with Every Box

The company combines decades of expertise with modern production systems, helping clients meet operational demands with reliable, cost-effective packaging solutions.

For more information about our tailored Cardboard Boxes Kent solutions, or to explore the full range of durable and eco-friendly Corrugated boxes London offerings, visit our website to get started.