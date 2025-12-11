Wood Chipper Machines Market Expands With Rising Landscaping Activities

The global wood chipper machines market demonstrated steady growth momentum, supported by rising demand for processed wood across furniture, construction, paper, and pulp industries. The market was valued at USD 402.9 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 529.9 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2025 to 2030. Increasing emphasis on efficient wood processing, land clearing, and sustainable waste management continues to underpin market expansion.

Key Market Trends and Insights

Europe dominated the global wood chipper machines market in 2024, accounting for the largest revenue share of 29.6%, driven by stringent environmental regulations and well-established forestry and recycling practices. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market, registering a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period, supported by rapid urban development, expanding construction activity, and increasing investments in forestry and biomass energy.

By product type, drum wood chippers led the market, capturing a revenue share of 43.2% in 2024 due to their suitability for handling large volumes of wood and heavy-duty industrial applications. From an end-use perspective, the paper and pulp segment dominated with a 39.2% revenue share in 2024, reflecting sustained global demand for paper products and packaging materials.

Market Size and CAGR

2024 Market Size: USD 402.9 million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 529.9 million

CAGR (2025–2030): 5.0%

Largest Regional Market (2024): Europe

Rapid urbanization and infrastructure expansion are generating substantial opportunities for wood chipper machines in land clearing and site preparation activities. At the same time, growing awareness of sustainable green waste management is driving adoption across municipalities and commercial enterprises. Many cities are increasingly integrating wood chippers into green waste recycling programs to reduce landfill dependency and support circular economy initiatives.

The market is also benefiting from the expansion of the forestry and timber industry, where efficient wood processing equipment is essential to meet rising global demand for timber and pulp. Additionally, increased construction and demolition activities generate significant wood waste, creating demand for chipping solutions for recycling, landscaping, and biomass energy production.

Interest in DIY and home improvement projects has further supported residential demand. During and after the COVID-19 period, homeowners increasingly invested in garden maintenance and renovations, leading to higher adoption of compact and easy-to-use wood chippers for yard waste management.

Major Highlights

Strong demand from furniture, construction, and paper and pulp industries

Growing adoption of wood chippers for land clearing amid urbanization and infrastructure development

Rising focus on eco-friendly landscaping practices and organic mulch usage

Technological advancements improving machine efficiency, durability, and performance

Expanding applications in municipal green waste recycling and biomass processing

Competitive Landscape and Company Insights

The global wood chipper machines market is moderately consolidated, with leading players focusing on geographic expansion, strategic partnerships, and product innovation. Companies are strengthening customer relationships through enhanced after-sales services, extended warranties, and sustainability-oriented product development to align with evolving environmental expectations.

MTD Products offers a broad range of residential and commercial wood chippers emphasizing operational efficiency and user convenience. Its gasoline- and electric-powered models cater to diverse customer requirements in landscaping and gardening applications.

P. Carlton specializes in heavy-duty disc and drum wood chippers for forestry and biomass applications, serving professional users across landscaping, construction, and waste management sectors with robust and high-capacity solutions.

Key Wood Chipper Machines Companies

Terex

Morbark

Bandit Industries

Vermeer

MTD Products

Peterson

P. Carlton

ECHO Bear Cat

Zenoah

Weifang Fred Machinery

China Foma (Group)

Rivim

Conclusion

The global wood chipper machines market is positioned for steady growth through 2030, driven by increasing wood consumption, sustainable waste management initiatives, and expanding urban and infrastructure development. Europe remains the leading regional market, while Asia Pacific presents significant growth potential. Ongoing technological advancements, coupled with rising environmental awareness and diversified end-use applications, are expected to sustain market demand and create long-term opportunities for manufacturers and stakeholders.

