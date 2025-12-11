Electric Toothbrush Market: Vibrational Tech in Europe, Segment Forecast

The global electric toothbrush market was valued at USD 4.36 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 6.82 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2025 to 2030. Rising awareness surrounding oral hygiene and dental health is one of the primary factors driving the increased adoption of electric toothbrushes worldwide.

Consumers are becoming more proactive about maintaining optimal oral hygiene to prevent issues such as cavities, periodontal diseases, and halitosis. Educational initiatives led by dental associations, healthcare bodies, and oral care brands have effectively highlighted the benefits of proper brushing techniques. Consequently, more individuals are transitioning from manual toothbrushes to electric models that deliver enhanced cleaning efficiency and improved user experience.

A significant trend shaping the market is the growing use of electric toothbrushes among children. Parents are increasingly opting for devices designed specifically for younger users—featuring soft bristles, interactive apps, colorful designs, and built-in timers that help instill healthy brushing habits early on. Additionally, demand for premium and luxury electric toothbrushes is rising as consumers invest in high-performance models offering multiple brushing modes, smart pressure sensors, gum-care technologies, and integration with oral health apps.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific accounted for 34.2% of global revenue in 2024.

India is expected to witness rapid expansion with a CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period.

By technology, the electric rotational toothbrush segment dominated with over 58.1% market share in 2024.

By end use, adult electric toothbrushes led the market with an 80.4% revenue share in 2024.

Download a free sample PDF of the Electric Toothbrush Market Intelligence Study by Grand View Research.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 4.36 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 6.82 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 7.8%

Largest Market in 2024: Asia Pacific

Competitive Landscape

The electric toothbrush market is fragmented, characterized by the presence of numerous global and regional players. Companies are prioritizing acquisitions, product innovation, and marketing initiatives to expand their consumer base and strengthen brand loyalty.

Notable Developments

January 2025 – ORAL-B (Procter & Gamble) launched the Oral-B iO Series 2 (iO2) in Berlin. Powered by advanced iO technology, the model delivers 150% better plaque removal, enhancing cleaning performance in hard-to-reach areas.

launched the Oral-B iO Series 2 (iO2) in Berlin. Powered by advanced iO technology, the model delivers 150% better plaque removal, enhancing cleaning performance in hard-to-reach areas. September 2024 – Xiaomi introduced new electric toothbrushes under the Mijia brand, offering an impressive 180-day battery life. Available in white, blue, and pink, the products utilize sonic sweep technology and provide three cleaning modes—Gentle, Standard, and Deep Sweep.

introduced new electric toothbrushes under the Mijia brand, offering an impressive 180-day battery life. Available in white, blue, and pink, the products utilize sonic sweep technology and provide three cleaning modes—Gentle, Standard, and Deep Sweep. July 2024 – quip launched its first oscillating electric toothbrush, the quip 360 Oscillating Toothbrush, featuring a pressure sensor, three brushing intensities, and up to 30 days of battery life. The product also earned ADA approval.

Prominent Companies

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Procter & Gamble

FOREO

Den-Mat Holdings, LLC

Fairywill

quip

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Perrigo Company plc

Pierre Fabre Laboratories

Explore Horizon Databook – the world’s most comprehensive market intelligence platform by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

Steady advancements in oral care technology, combined with rising consumer awareness and increasing preference for smart and premium dental hygiene products, continue to propel growth in the electric toothbrush market. As manufacturers innovate with enhanced features and personalized brushing experiences, electric toothbrush adoption is expected to rise across all age groups and regions.