Electrosurgical Generators Market by Region and Segment Outlook to 2030

The global electrosurgical generators market was valued at USD 2,118.2 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2,659.2 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases—including cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders—which frequently require surgical intervention.

Increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures is further accelerating market expansion. Electrosurgical generators support precise surgical techniques with smaller incisions, leading to shorter recovery times, fewer complications, and improved treatment outcomes—making them indispensable in modern surgical settings.

The aging global population represents another major growth driver. As individuals age, the incidence of chronic and degenerative diseases rises significantly, increasing the volume of surgical procedures in which electrosurgical technologies play a critical role. Conditions such as cardiovascular disorders, cancer, diabetes, neurological issues, and musculoskeletal problems often require surgeries involving electrosurgical cutting, coagulation, or tissue ablation. According to the WHO, by 2030, 1 in 6 people globally will be aged 60 years or older, underlining the growing need for advanced surgical equipment.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the market with 32.91% revenue share in 2024.

By application, general surgery led with 24.92% of the market in 2024.

By type, the monopolar segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024.

By product, the radiofrequency segment held the largest share in 2024.

By end use, hospitals remained the leading segment in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 2,118.2 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 2,659.2 Million

CAGR (2025–2030): 3.8%

Largest Market in 2024: North America

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies in the electrosurgical generators industry continue to adopt strategic initiatives—including distribution partnerships, product launches, and geographical expansion—to strengthen their global presence and diversify their portfolios. These efforts are expected to further enhance market penetration, particularly within minimally invasive and specialty surgical fields.

Notable Developments

January 2025 – Medtronic entered a U.S. distribution agreement with Contego Medical, strengthening its reach in the carotid and peripheral vascular disease markets. The collaboration is expected to support adoption of electrosurgical solutions in vascular and minimally invasive procedures.

Mindray launched the UP700 Electrosurgical Diathermy Generator Unit at the 27th IFSO World Congress in Melbourne, expanding its advanced surgical energy portfolio. January 2024 – Olympus announced full market availability of the redesigned ESG-410 Surgical Energy Platform, supporting multiple energy modes—monopolar, bipolar, advanced bipolar, ultrasonic, and hybrid—to meet diverse surgical requirements.

Prominent Companies

MedGyn Products, Inc.

MEDICHEM ELECTRONICS PVT LTD.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Telea Electronic Engineering S.r.l.

Ackermann Instrumente GmbH

Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson)

Olympus

CONMED Corporation

Conclusion

Growing surgical volumes, increased adoption of minimally invasive procedures, and rapid expansion of the aging population continue to support steady growth in the electrosurgical generators market. Ongoing innovation, coupled with strategic industry partnerships, is expected to further drive product advancements and enhance accessibility across surgical specialties worldwide.