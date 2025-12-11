Endometriosis Treatment Market Based On Drug Class And Regions

The global endometriosis treatment market was valued at USD 1.76 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 3.52 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 12.25% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is driven by the rising disease burden, increasing awareness about endometriosis, and a strong pipeline of emerging therapies.

Growing investment in research and development is significantly accelerating innovation within the industry. Governments, nonprofit organizations, and pharmaceutical companies are allocating substantial funding to address the increasing prevalence of endometriosis and the urgent need for more effective treatments. For example, in March 2023, the Scottish Government and Wellbeing of Women awarded approximately USD 302.5 million to researchers in Scotland and England to explore dichloroacetate as a potential therapy. Additionally, the UK-based charity Wellbeing of Women invested more than USD 1,197.9 million in endometriosis research by March 2023, highlighting the growing commitment to advancing treatment options for this condition.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the global market with a 41.87% share in 2024.

The U.S. accounted for the largest share within the North American region in 2024.

By treatment type, hormone therapy led the market with 78.51% revenue share in 2024.

By drug class, gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) therapies dominated with 51.33% revenue share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 1.76 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 3.52 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 12.25%

Largest Market in 2024: North America

Competitive Landscape

Leading market players are increasingly focusing on launching innovative therapies, adopting advanced technologies, and leveraging strategic growth initiatives. Mergers and acquisitions remain a key strategy, enabling companies to expand their capabilities, strengthen product portfolios, and enhance market competitiveness. Notable participants pursuing this strategy include Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and AbbVie, Inc.

Prominent Companies

Bayer AG

Pfizer, Inc.

AbbVie, Inc.

AstraZeneca

ObsEva SA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Zydus Healthcare Limited

Astellas Pharma, Inc.

Gedeon Richter Plc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Recent Developments

June 2024 – PHOENIX Group entered a Reduced Wholesale Model agreement with AstraZeneca for the distribution of its medicines—including Zoladex—across the UK. This partnership aims to enhance treatment accessibility for healthcare providers.

entered a Reduced Wholesale Model agreement with for the distribution of its medicines—including Zoladex—across the UK. This partnership aims to enhance treatment accessibility for healthcare providers. February 2024 – ObsEva SA and Theramex formed a strategic licensing agreement to support global commercialization of Linzagolix , a therapy in development for managing endometriosis-associated pain.

formed a strategic licensing agreement to support global commercialization of , a therapy in development for managing endometriosis-associated pain. January 2024 – Hera Biotech, Inc. acquired Scailyte AG, a Swiss company specializing in single-cell omics and AI-driven biomarker discovery. The acquisition is expected to accelerate the development of non-invasive diagnostic tools for early detection and personalized management of endometriosis in the U.S. market.

Conclusion

The endometriosis treatment market is entering a period of rapid advancement driven by rising disease awareness, significant research investments, and a robust pipeline of innovative therapies. As diagnostic capabilities improve and new treatment options emerge, the global market is expected to continue expanding, offering improved outcomes and quality of life for patients worldwide.