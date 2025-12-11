Endoscope Reprocessing Market Regional Segments Product Adoption & Trends

The global endoscope reprocessing market was valued at USD 1.71 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 3.02 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.64% from 2025 to 2033. Market growth is fueled by the rising incidence of infections caused by contaminated endoscopes and the increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries, which depend heavily on safe and efficient endoscope reprocessing systems.

A major driver contributing to market expansion is the escalating global burden of respiratory diseases, particularly chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). According to a JAMA Network report, the global prevalence of COPD reached 10.6% in 2020, representing 480 million cases across both genders. By 2050, COPD cases are expected to increase by 112 million, totaling 592 million cases—equivalent to 9.5% of the world’s population. This reflects a 23.3% rise from 2020 levels. As the demand for early diagnosis and treatment rises, the use of endoscopic procedures continues to grow, subsequently boosting the need for efficient and compliant endoscope reprocessing solutions.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the global market with 38.3% revenue share in 2024.

Canada is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

By product, high-level disinfectants and test strips held the largest revenue share in 2024.

By end use, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) led the market in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 1.71 Billion

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 3.02 Billion

CAGR (2025–2033): 6.64%

Largest Market (2024): North America

Fastest Growing Market: Asia Pacific

Competitive Landscape

Companies in the endoscope reprocessing market are prioritizing product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and geographical expansion to strengthen their market presence. Innovation in automated reprocessing systems, drying technologies, and disinfectant formulations remains central to competitive differentiation.

Prominent Companies

Cantel Medical

Fortive Corporation (Advanced Sterilization Products)

Olympus Corporation

Ecolab

Getinge AB

STERIS

Steelco S.p.A

ARC Group of Companies Inc.

Metrex Research, LLC.

Recent Developments

May 2025 – Olympus Corporation launched the ScopeLocker Air , a specialized drying cabinet designed to ensure proper drying and safe storage of endoscopes. Manufactured by Capsa Healthcare and distributed by Olympus, the system targets the final stage of reprocessing by effectively drying internal channels in compliance with best-practice guidelines, enhancing patient safety and workflow efficiency.

launched the , a specialized drying cabinet designed to ensure proper drying and safe storage of endoscopes. Manufactured by Capsa Healthcare and distributed by Olympus, the system targets the final stage of reprocessing by effectively drying internal channels in compliance with best-practice guidelines, enhancing patient safety and workflow efficiency. February 2025 – Nanosonics continued its investment in innovation, allocating USD 16.4 million to R&D—an increase of 1% from the previous year. Approximately two-thirds of this investment focused on developing CORIS, the company’s upcoming endoscope reprocessing platform, reinforcing its strategic commitment to advancing infection prevention technologies.

Conclusion

The endoscope reprocessing market is set for steady growth driven by rising procedure volumes, increasing awareness of infection prevention, and continuous technological advancements in reprocessing and drying systems. As healthcare facilities prioritize patient safety and regulatory compliance, demand for high-performance, automated, and standardized reprocessing solutions is expected to accelerate across global markets.