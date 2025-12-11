KPM Group Enhances Member Engagement Through Direct Mail and Smart Card Solutions

CITY, Country, 2025-12-11 — /EPR Network/ —

Kent, UK, 2025-12-11 — /EPR Network/ — As one of the leading Direct Mail Marketing Companies in Kent, KPM Group continues to deliver innovative and sustainable solutions, combining expert print services with smart membership card printing. With over two decades of experience, the company supports organisations looking to engage members, promote their brand, and reduce environmental impact—all in one streamlined service.

Kent-Based KPM Group Sets the Standard in Direct Mail Marketing

With more than 20 years in the print and mail industry, KPM Group is a trusted partner across sectors including finance, education, leisure, and non-profits. Their direct mail solutions are built to perform—combining data-driven targeting, format optimisation, and expert advice on design.

KPM Group’s flexibility and scale make them a reliable choice for time-sensitive and high-volume campaigns. From concept through to delivery, their in-house capabilities ensure consistency and speed, while strong relationships with Royal Mail and DSA providers help reduce postal costs across UK and international markets.

Membership Cards That Deliver Value and Sustainability

More Than Just Plastic – A Practical and Emotional Asset

A membership card is far more than a piece of plastic in a wallet. It represents belonging, builds trust, and strengthens brand identity. KPM Group produces fully customisable cards tailored to each organisation’s design, functionality, and operational needs. Whether it’s for access, loyalty, or member verification, these cards provide a seamless extension of the brand experience.

Eco-Friendly Cards for a Sustainable Future

KPM Group leads the way in sustainable membership card printing. While they can produce standard PVC cards, they specialise in biodegradable, board-backed cards that meet the growing demand for eco-conscious alternatives. These cards are compostable and plastic-free—making them ideal for organisations committed to reducing their environmental footprint.

Smart Technology Meets Member Convenience

Contactless Capabilities

KPM Group produces smart cards equipped with advanced contactless functionality. Members can tap for access to facilities, events, or secure areas, and even use their card for cashless payments. These cards easily integrate with existing systems, making them a valuable upgrade to traditional ID cards.

RFID Functionality for Multi-Purpose Use

With RFID technology, cards can store encrypted data for long-range access, equipment tracking, and multi-application use. This is especially useful for corporate offices, leisure centres, educational institutions, and trade organisations. KPM Group’s technical team ensures each card is tailored to meet client-specific requirements.

Direct Mail Marketing That Drives Action

Strategy, Execution, and Delivery

As one of Kent’s most trusted direct mail marketing companies, KPM Group provides support across every stage of a campaign. From refining mailing data to choosing the right format, their expertise ensures clients receive maximum impact for their investment.

Ethical and Cost-Efficient Delivery

KPM Group also provides biodegradable and recyclable packaging options. Their strong postal network allows for competitive rates across the UK and internationally, helping businesses extend their reach while staying environmentally responsible.

Flexible, Scalable Services for Any Campaign Size

KPM Group delivers on projects of all sizes. Their agile team works to tight deadlines and adapts quickly to artwork changes or shifting schedules. With deep industry knowledge and technical ability, they’re a proven partner for any organisation seeking reliable, results-driven direct mail and membership card printing services.

Contact KPM Group Today

To learn more about how KPM Group can support your next campaign, call 01322 663 328. Based in Kent and serving the UK, KPM Group offers expert solutions for all your direct mail marketing and membership card printing needs.

Looking to elevate your campaigns? Discover how Direct Mail Marketing Companies like KPM Group can drive results, and explore professional membership card printing solutions that align with your brand and values.