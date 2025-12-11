Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coils Market 2030: Technological Innovations to Watch

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coils Market Summary

The global magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) coils market was valued at USD 9.1 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach USD 14.7 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2025 to 2030. Growth is strongly linked to the rising global incidence of chronic diseases, including neurological disorders, cardiovascular conditions, and various forms of cancer. These ailments increasingly require precise and early-stage diagnostic tools, driving the adoption of MRI systems equipped with high-performance coils. As healthcare systems worldwide experience mounting pressure to enhance diagnostic accuracy and patient management, the demand for advanced MRI coil technologies continues to escalate.

The expanding cancer burden remains a major growth driver. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, global cancer cases are projected to rise to 50,550,287 by 2025, up from 19,292,789 in 2020. This sharp increase significantly intensifies the need for improved imaging solutions capable of capturing detailed anatomical and functional information. MRI technology, supported by specialized coils, plays a central role in identifying, monitoring, and assessing tumors. Additionally, continual improvements in imaging protocols have bolstered the use of MRI systems for regular screening and follow-up care.

Furthermore, the rising prevalence of cardiovascular disease continues to create consistent demand for MRI technologies. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death in the U.S., claiming a life every 33 seconds and accounting for nearly one in every five deaths. MRI coils facilitate high-resolution cardiac imaging, enabling clinicians to detect abnormalities with greater precision. Combined with the growing reliance on non-invasive diagnostic techniques, these factors are shaping a favorable outlook for MRI coil manufacturers over the forecast period.

The market is also supported by increasing utilization of MRI in research settings, where advanced coils are essential for neuroimaging, musculoskeletal studies, and functional imaging applications. Continuous investments in healthcare infrastructure, particularly in emerging economies, further contribute to market expansion. As hospitals integrate technologically advanced diagnostic equipment to improve clinical outcomes, the MRI coils market is poised for sustained growth.

Order a free sample PDF of the Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coils Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for the largest share of global revenue, representing 41.9% of the market in 2024.

• The U.S. held a major share of the region’s MRI coil demand in 2024, driven by strong healthcare spending and adoption of advanced imaging devices.

• By type, radiofrequency coils dominated the market with a 61.2% revenue share in 2024, supported by their widespread use across routine clinical imaging.

• By application, neurology led with a 22.7% revenue share in 2024, reflecting rising cases of brain and nervous system disorders.

• Hospitals remained the leading end-use segment in 2024, driven by high patient volumes and continual procurement of upgraded imaging equipment.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 9.1 Billion

• 2030 Market Size: USD 14.7 Billion

• CAGR (2025–2030): 8.4%

• Largest Regional Market: North America in 2024

Key Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coils Company Insights

The competitive landscape of the MRI coils market is characterized by strong rivalry among global manufacturers. Companies such as GE Healthcare, Esaote S.p.A., and several specialized coil developers maintain robust market positions. Key players continue to expand their portfolios through strategic initiatives that include product launches, research collaborations, acquisitions, and geographic expansion. These efforts aim to meet the increasing demand for high-precision imaging systems and address clinical requirements across diverse medical specialties. The growing emphasis on ergonomic coil designs, faster imaging capabilities, and enhanced signal-to-noise ratios further fuels competition within the market.

Key Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coils Companies

GE Healthcare

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Siemens Healthineers AG

• Canon Medical Systems Corporation

• Esaote S.p.A.

• MR Instruments, Inc. (MRIi)

• Rapid MR International, LLC

• ScanMed, LLC

• Noras MRI Products GmbH

• Nova Medical

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global MRI coils market is set for steady expansion as chronic disease prevalence rises and healthcare systems adopt increasingly advanced diagnostic technologies. Strong regional demand, particularly in North America, combined with ongoing innovation from leading manufacturers, will continue to shape market dynamics. As hospitals and diagnostic centers prioritize accuracy, efficiency, and patient outcomes, MRI coil technologies will remain essential components in modern medical imaging.