SJCET Pala Signs MoU with Caspar Digital to Elevate Digital Marketing Education

pala, India, 2025-12-12 — /EPR Network/ — St. Joseph College of Engineering and Technology (SJCET), Choondacherry, Pala, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Caspar Digital, the digital marketing training and consulting division of Caspar Ventures and one of South India’s leading digital learning institutions.

Caspar Digital has successfully trained over 5,000 students and professionals over the past decade across top academic institutions in India and abroad. The new partnership aims to integrate high-quality, industry-backed digital marketing training into the academic experience of SJCET students.

“As digital skills become indispensable across industries, we are delighted to partner with SJCET to help their students build strong, job-ready capabilities,” said Jacob M George, Co-founder & CEO of Caspar Ventures. “Our mission is to equip graduates with the precise digital marketing skills that will give them a clear career edge.”

Speaking on the collaboration, Prof. Dr. James John Mangalathu, Director of SJCET, said:

“We selected Caspar Digital after a thorough evaluation, and we are confident that their expertise and proven track record will be a tremendous asset to our student community. We look forward to offering our students the best-in-class learning experience.”

Under the MoU, Caspar Digital will offer digital marketing add-on courses for students from multiple streams, bringing industry-level training, hands-on exposure, and updated curriculum designed for real-world application.

Caspar Digital has partnered with several reputed institutions, including Rajagiri College of Management Studies, Berchmans Institute of Management Studies, Marian College Kuttikkanam, and many other leading academic centers.

The MoU signing event was attended by:

Prof. Dr. James John Mangalathu, Director, SJCET

Rev. Dr. Joseph Purayidathil, Vice Principal, SJCET

Dr. Pious Thomas, Professor & Head, St. Joseph’s Business School

Dr. Suma Mathew, Associate Professor, SJCET

Jijo Jose, GM – HR & Administration, Caspar Ventures

Jacob M George, Co-founder & CEO, Caspar Ventures