SJCET Pala Signs MoU with Caspar Digital to Elevate Digital Marketing Education

Posted on 2025-12-12 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

pala, India, 2025-12-12 — /EPR Network/ — St. Joseph College of Engineering and Technology (SJCET), Choondacherry, Pala, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Caspar Digital, the digital marketing training and consulting division of Caspar Ventures and one of South India’s leading digital learning institutions.

Caspar Digital has successfully trained over 5,000 students and professionals over the past decade across top academic institutions in India and abroad. The new partnership aims to integrate high-quality, industry-backed digital marketing training into the academic experience of SJCET students.

“As digital skills become indispensable across industries, we are delighted to partner with SJCET to help their students build strong, job-ready capabilities,” said Jacob M George, Co-founder & CEO of Caspar Ventures. “Our mission is to equip graduates with the precise digital marketing skills that will give them a clear career edge.”

Speaking on the collaboration, Prof. Dr. James John Mangalathu, Director of SJCET, said:
“We selected Caspar Digital after a thorough evaluation, and we are confident that their expertise and proven track record will be a tremendous asset to our student community. We look forward to offering our students the best-in-class learning experience.”

Under the MoU, Caspar Digital will offer digital marketing add-on courses for students from multiple streams, bringing industry-level training, hands-on exposure, and updated curriculum designed for real-world application.

Caspar Digital has partnered with several reputed institutions, including Rajagiri College of Management Studies, Berchmans Institute of Management Studies, Marian College Kuttikkanam, and many other leading academic centers.

The MoU signing event was attended by:

Prof. Dr. James John Mangalathu, Director, SJCET
Rev. Dr. Joseph Purayidathil, Vice Principal, SJCET
Dr. Pious Thomas, Professor & Head, St. Joseph’s Business School
Dr. Suma Mathew, Associate Professor, SJCET
Jijo Jose, GM – HR & Administration, Caspar Ventures
Jacob M George, Co-founder & CEO, Caspar Ventures

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution