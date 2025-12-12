Emergency Lighting Market Expands with Rising Safety Compliance Demand

The global emergency lighting market was valued at USD 6.89 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 15.18 billion by 2030, supported by a CAGR of 13% from 2024 to 2030. Growth is driven by stricter safety standards and rapid integration of smart technologies that enhance monitoring, control, and system reliability.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America held 38.1% share in 2023

Asia Pacific projected as fastest-growing region at 15.6% CAGR (2024–2030)

Hardware dominated components with 63.3% share in 2023

Fluorescent segment held above 56% share in 2023

Self-contained power systems exceeded 55% share in 2023

Market Size and CAGR

2023 Market Size: USD 6.89 billion

2030 Market Size: USD 15.18 billion

CAGR 2024–2030: 13 percent

North America represented the leading regional share at 38.1% in 2023, reflecting high regulatory enforcement and strong commercial adoption. Asia Pacific is the fastest-expanding region, projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.6% through 2030, supported by rapid urbanization, infrastructure expansion, and rising investment in smart buildings.

From a component standpoint, hardware dominated the market with a 63.3% share in 2023, anchored by strong demand for fixtures, controls, and power modules. Fluorescent lighting accounted for more than 56% of share among light types, while self-contained power systems held above 55% of the market, reflecting preference for cost-efficient, easy-installation emergency solutions.

Smart technology integration continues to reshape the competitive landscape. IoT-enabled emergency lighting is gaining traction as organizations prioritize real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and improved energy management. Connected LED fixtures are particularly influential, enabling centralized oversight and automated performance optimization during emergency events.

In parallel, the increasing frequency of natural disasters is elevating demand for dependable emergency lighting. Power disruptions caused by hurricanes, earthquakes, and floods have underscored the necessity of robust systems that ensure visibility, support safe evacuation, and enhance operational continuity. This shift is accelerating investments in advanced, durable solutions capable of functioning in unpredictable and high-risk conditions.

Order a free sample PDF of the Emergency Lighting Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Emergency Lighting Company Insights

Competitive activity remains dynamic. Leading players such as ABB, Signify Holding, Honeywell, Emerson, General Electric, Hubbell, and Legrand continue to invest in product innovation, partnerships, and strategic agreements to strengthen their market positions.

Recent initiatives include Signify Holding’s July 2024 launch of Ecolink, a UK-designed, energy-efficient LED luminaire brand targeting electrical professionals. Emerson’s October 2023 release of the Appleton HEX LED Series broadened its emergency lighting portfolio with rugged systems built for industrial environments and equipped with 90-minute battery backup to meet OSHA, NFPA, and NEC requirements.

Key Emergency Lighting Companies

ABB

ACUITY BRANDS, INC.

Eaton

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric

Honeywell International Inc.

Hubbell

Legrand

Panasonic Corporation

Schneider Electric

Signify Holding

Zumtobel Group

Conclusion

The emergency lighting market is entering a period of sustained expansion supported by regulatory enforcement, digital transformation, and rising global risk factors. The convergence of IoT, energy-efficient lighting, and resilient power technologies is reshaping product design and end-user expectations. With growing emphasis on safety compliance and disaster preparedness, market participants that deliver reliable, smart, and cost-efficient solutions are positioned to capture strong opportunities through 2030.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.