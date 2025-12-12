Kenkay Cleaning Launches 24/7 Emergency Commercial Cleaning Response Team in Devon

Devon, United Kingdom, 2025-12-12 — /EPR Network/ — Fast, reliable, and professional emergency cleaning support is now available for businesses across Devon and nearby areas.

Kenkay Cleaning Services Ltd is proud to announce the launch of its new 24/7 Emergency Commercial Cleaning Response Team for businesses across Devon. This new service provides fast assistance for urgent cleaning needs, offering access to trained cleaning experts for shops, offices, warehouses, restaurants, hotels, and public buildings at any time of day. With this new team, local businesses can receive quick support when accidents or unexpected cleaning problems arise.

KEY DETAILS

1. What the 24/7 Cleaning Response Team Offers

  • Emergency deep cleaning
  • Rapid spill cleanup
  • Flood and water damage cleaning
  • Odour removal
  • Biohazard cleaning
  • Post-incident sanitation
  • Emergency floor cleaning
  • Fast cleaning for commercial spaces

WHY KENKAY CLEANING LAUNCHED THIS SERVICE

Many businesses in Devon face sudden cleaning problems that can stop work and create safety risks. Kenkay Cleaning saw the need for a fast-response team that can help right away. The new service keeps workplaces clean, safe, and ready for use. It also reduces downtime, protects staff and customers, and helps businesses stay open even after an emergency.

QUOTE FROM COMPANY SPOKESPERSON

“At Kenkay Cleaning, we understand that cleaning emergencies can happen at any moment. Our new 24/7 Emergency Commercial Cleaning Response Team is here to support Devon businesses whenever they need help. Our goal is simple: fast response, high-quality cleaning, and safe workplaces.”Director, Kenkay Cleaning Services Ltd

BENEFITS TO DEVON BUSINESSES

  • Always-on cleaning help
  • Fast response for offices and shops
  • Trained and fully equipped cleaning professionals
  • Strong focus on safety and hygiene
  • Helps prevent business interruptions
  • Supports small businesses and large commercial sites

AREAS COVERED

The 24/7 emergency team serves:

  • Devon
  • Exeter
  • Plymouth
  • Torquay
  • Paignton
  • Newton Abbot
  • Barnstaple
  • Tiverton
  • Plus all areas within 70 miles

CALL TO ACTION

Businesses that need fast emergency cleaning help can contact Kenkay Cleaning at any time. The company offers same-day response and full support for all commercial cleaning needs. Visit https://kenkayservicesltd.co.uk/commercial-cleaning/

 

ABOUT KENKAY CLEANING SERVICES LTD

Kenkay Cleaning Services Ltd is a professional cleaning company based in Devon. The company provides a wide range of services, including commercial cleaning, office cleaning, floor cleaning, deep cleaning, property cleaning, end-of-tenancy cleaning, and eco-friendly cleaning. With a skilled team and strong local experience, Kenkay Cleaning continues to support homes and businesses with reliable, high-quality cleaning solutions.

MEDIA INFORMATION

Email: info@kenkayservicesltd.co.uk

Phone: +447552668836

