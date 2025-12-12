Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Market Grows with Advancements in Imaging

The global endobronchial ultrasound biopsy market size was estimated at USD 728.6 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1,186.5 million by 2033, reflecting a CAGR of 6.30% from 2025 to 2033. Market expansion is driven by the increasing prevalence of cancer, continuous advancements in endobronchial ultrasound (EBUS) technology, a rising geriatric population, a growing burden of respiratory diseases, and the expanding adoption of minimally invasive diagnostic procedures.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the market and accounted for a 29.18% share in 2024.

The endobronchial ultrasound biopsy market in the U.S. has seen significant growth over the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, one of the country’s leading causes of death.

By product, the EBUS scopes segment led the market with a share of over 33.0% in 2024.

By procedure, EBUS-transbronchial needle aspiration emerged as the leading procedure segment in 2024, accounting for 61.1% of the market share.

By end use, the hospitals segment was the leading in 2024, accounting for 42.2% of the market share.

Market Size and Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 728.6 million

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 1,186.5 million

CAGR (2025–2033): 6.30%

Largest Market in 2024: North America

Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

North America held the leading position in 2024 with a 29.18% share, supported by a high incidence of respiratory disorders and strong healthcare infrastructure. In the United States, the market continues to gain momentum as respiratory diseases remain a major cause of mortality. By product, EBUS scopes represented more than 33.0% of the market in 2024, driven by increased clinical adoption. By procedure, EBUS-transbronchial needle aspiration (EBUS-TBNA) accounted for 61.1% of the total market, reinforcing its role as a standard technique for lymph node and lung lesion sampling. Hospitals remained the dominant end-use segment in 2024 at 42.2%, reflecting their central role in advanced respiratory diagnostics.

The global population aged 60 and above is expected to increase from approximately 1.1 billion in 2021 to 1.4 billion by 2030, as reported by the WHO. This demographic shift intensifies the need for early cancer diagnostics. Lung cancer remains one of the world’s most fatal cancers, with incidence strongly linked to smoking, pollution, and occupational exposures. The American Cancer Society estimates that in 2025, the U.S. will record around 226,650 new lung cancer cases, alongside approximately 124,730 related deaths. Given these trends, demand for early-stage, minimally invasive detection through EBUS-guided biopsy continues to escalate. The method enables real-time, targeted sampling of lymph nodes and pulmonary lesions, improving diagnostic accuracy and staging capabilities.

Respiratory diseases such as COPD and tuberculosis further contribute to market demand. Their prevalence is rising due to air quality deterioration, lifestyle factors, and aging populations. Advancements in EBUS imaging, including improved resolution and precision-guided needles, support broader utilization by clinicians seeking accurate, less invasive diagnostic solutions.

Key Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Company Insights

Industry dynamics indicate increasing consolidation, with established players enhancing their portfolios and expanding global reach. Market leaders such as Olympus Corporation, FUJIFILM Holdings, Boston Scientific, Cook Group, and PENTAX Medical continue to set the competitive pace through integrated EBUS systems, biopsy devices, and imaging innovations. Emerging companies including Praxis Medical, ACE Medical Devices Pvt. Ltd., and Medi-Globe Technologies are carving a niche by launching cost-efficient, single-use biopsy tools and advanced needle systems focused on precision diagnostics.

Key Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Companies

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Cook Group Incorporated

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Medi-Globe Technologies GmbH

ACE Medical Devices Pvt. Ltd.

Praxis Medical

Conclusion

The market is poised for steady growth through 2033, supported by the rising global disease burden, heightened demand for minimally invasive diagnostic solutions, and continued innovation in EBUS technology. Hospitals and specialty diagnostic centers will remain central to adoption. As major players strengthen their technological portfolios and emerging companies introduce cost-effective tools, the market is expected to benefit from broader clinical penetration and improved diagnostic capabilities worldwide.

