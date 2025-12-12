Maritime Safety System Market 2033: AIS Systems Dominate

Maritime Safety System Market Summary

The global maritime safety system market size was estimated at USD 30.31 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 70.68 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2025 to 2033. Growth is driven by the rising integration of advanced cybersecurity measures, AI-powered navigation systems, and the digital transformation of port operations. As cyber threats increase and autonomous vessels advance toward commercial viability, maritime stakeholders are investing heavily in systems that improve monitoring, predictive decision-making, and overall situational awareness.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO)’s e-navigation strategy has played a critical role in the rising adoption of maritime safety solutions. This framework aims to harmonize the collection, exchange, and analysis of maritime data to enhance safety and operational efficiency. The IMO’s Strategy Implementation Plan (SIP) highlights essential features such as bridge alert management and ship-shore reporting, both of which have accelerated advancements in integrated navigation systems. The SIP’s RCO 6 initiative, focused on “Improved Shore-Based Services,” has particularly strengthened investments in digital port infrastructure, enabling real-time information flows and reducing navigational risks. As a result, e-navigation continues to serve as a foundational driver for modern maritime safety technologies.

The rapid deployment of the Long Range Identification and Tracking (LRIT) system has further supported market expansion, enabling long-distance satellite tracking especially in areas with limited terrestrial coverage. Managed by the U.S. Coast Guard’s National Data Center (NDC), LRIT achieved over 90% coverage among eligible SOLAS vessels by 2025. Its ability to provide real-time monitoring up to 1,000 nautical miles offshore has made it indispensable for both government agencies and commercial fleets, particularly in regions such as the Arctic and the South China Sea. By identifying non-compliant or AIS-disabled vessels and closing surveillance gaps, LRIT has become central to national security, fisheries management, and maritime domain awareness initiatives.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for 34.1% of the global market in 2024.

By system, the automatic identification systems (AIS) segment captured 28.7% of the market in 2024.

By application, the port & vessel security segment led the market in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 30.31 Billion

USD 30.31 Billion 2033 Market Size: USD 70.68 Billion

USD 70.68 Billion CAGR (2025–2033): 10.0%

10.0% North America: Largest regional market in 2024

Key Maritime Safety System Company Insights

Major companies in the maritime safety system market include Anschütz, BAE Systems, Elbit Systems Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., and L3Harris Technologies, Inc. These companies provide advanced solutions such as navigation systems, surveillance tools, communication equipment, radar technologies, and emergency response systems used across commercial fleets, naval forces, and port authorities. Their strong technological capabilities, regulatory compliance, and global distribution networks reinforce their leadership in delivering comprehensive maritime safety solutions.

Honeywell International Inc. is recognized for its advanced automation, sensor, and control technologies tailored for maritime use. Its offerings include environmental monitoring systems, fire and gas detection, and integrated shipboard controls that support both commercial and defense operations. By applying its industrial and aerospace expertise to marine applications, Honeywell delivers reliable, compliant, and efficient safety systems for modern vessels.

Smiths Group plc contributes significantly through its subsidiary Smiths Detection, which develops screening and threat detection technologies vital for port and vessel security. Its portfolio includes X-ray systems, trace detection solutions, and specialized imaging tools used for identifying contraband, hazardous materials, and security threats. With a strong footprint in homeland security and critical infrastructure protection, the company enhances maritime situational awareness and operational safety.

Key Maritime Safety System Companies

Conclusion

The maritime safety system market is experiencing strong growth as the industry embraces digitalization, AI-driven technologies, and enhanced cybersecurity frameworks. Regulatory initiatives such as the IMO’s e-navigation strategy and the global expansion of LRIT continue to strengthen adoption across commercial and governmental sectors. With rising concerns over operational safety, surveillance gaps, and geopolitical tensions, advanced maritime safety systems are becoming indispensable. As investments in smart ports, autonomous vessels, and integrated navigation systems accelerate, the market is poised for sustained expansion through 2033.