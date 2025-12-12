Energy Retrofit Systems Market Expands with Surge in Green Building Projects

The global energy retrofit systems market size was estimated at USD 160.5 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 240.3 million by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 7.4% from 2025 to 2030. Continued investment in renewable energy integration, along with technological advancements in vanadium redox and hybrid flow chemistries, is accelerating adoption across commercial, industrial, and utility environments.

Growing emphasis on energy efficiency, decarbonization, and lifecycle cost optimization is creating strong demand for retrofit solutions in buildings and infrastructure. As organizations prioritize sustainability and regulatory compliance, energy retrofit systems have become integral to reducing consumption, improving performance, and modernizing aging structures.

Major Market Highlights

2024 Market Size: USD 160.5 million

2030 Market Size: USD 240.3 million

CAGR (2025–2030): 7.4%

Europe: Largest market in 2024 (48% share)

Asia Pacific: Fastest-growing regional market

Europe accounted for the largest regional share at approximately 48% in 2024, supported by stringent energy-efficiency directives and national-level sustainability targets. The U.S. market is also expected to expand significantly, supported by incentives for grid modernization and renewable deployment. On the product side, the envelope segment dominated with about 52% of the market in 2024. In terms of application, commercial facilities represented the leading segment, driven by investments in building upgrades and energy optimization programs.

Market growth is further supported by the rising need for long-duration storage solutions that stabilize renewable power generation and enhance grid reliability. Flow batteries, with benefits such as long lifespan, scalability, and superior safety compared with lithium-ion technologies, are becoming increasingly relevant for utility-scale and commercial uses. Strategic collaborations between energy developers, technology manufacturers, and government agencies are accelerating deployment across global markets.

In North America, federal and state incentives are driving the adoption of retrofit and storage technologies. The United States is at the forefront, integrating renewables with advanced storage to support peak-load balancing, resilience, and sustainability goals. Corporate commitments to carbon reduction are further increasing investments in retrofit projects and energy storage systems.

Europe continues to be a critical growth region for flow battery deployment and energy retrofit adoption. Countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands are leading installations due to favorable policies, robust funding programs, and long-term decarbonization targets. The combination of grid-balancing needs, reduced dependence on fossil-fuel-based peaking plants, and active utility–technology partnerships has reinforced Europe’s leadership position.

Order a free sample PDF of the Energy Retrofit Systems Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Energy Retrofit Systems Company Insights

Leading companies in the global market are focused on developing advanced solutions that enhance energy performance, reduce emissions, and improve infrastructure efficiency. Their portfolios include integrated retrofitting services, intelligent building solutions, and renewable-aligned technologies that support performance optimization.

Key Energy Retrofit Systems Companies

The companies below collectively hold a major share of the market and influence global trends:

Johnson Controls

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Ameresco, Inc.

Eaton Corporation plc

Daikin Industries Ltd.

AECOM

Trane Technologies plc

Orion Energy Systems, Inc.

Conclusion

The energy retrofit systems market is expanding steadily, driven by global sustainability targets, regulatory pressure, and widespread investment in renewable integration and storage technologies. With Europe maintaining a dominant position and Asia Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing region, the market is poised for continued growth through 2030. Strong technological advancements, strategic industry partnerships, and rising commercial-sector adoption will further accelerate market development.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.