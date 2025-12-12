Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Market Expands with Polymer Demand Growth

The global ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) market size was estimated at USD 4.87 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 6.67 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 5.5 percent from 2025 to 2030. The industry’s growth is anchored in rising investments in the automotive sector across emerging economies, particularly China and India.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of the global ethylene propylene diene monomer industry and accounted for 42.4% in 2024.

China accounted for the largest revenue share of the Asia Pacific ethylene propylene diene monomer market.

Based on product, the Seals and O-rings segment dominated the global market with a revenue share of 18.5% in 2024.

Based on application, the automotive segment held the largest revenue share of the global market in 2024.

Market Size and Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 4.87 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 6.67 billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 5.5 percent

Largest Regional Market (2024): Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific led the global EPDM market in 2024 with a 42.4 percent revenue share, driven largely by strong industrial output, expanding automotive manufacturing, and increasing infrastructure spending. China represented the largest revenue share within the region. On the product front, the seals and O-rings segment accounted for an 18.5 percent revenue share in 2024, illustrating the strong role of EPDM in precision sealing applications. By application, the automotive segment continued to dominate global demand during the same year.

Global demand for EPDM is expected to rise steadily due to the expansion of key end-use sectors, including automotive and building and construction. In the United States, advancement in automotive and construction activity continues to fuel consumption. EPDM plays an essential role in improving the aesthetics and performance of automotive components. Its ability to reduce processing time and enhance durability has led to wider adoption across automotive manufacturing hubs.

The aerospace industry in the United States further supports market growth, given its significant scale and continuous research-driven investments. The Aviation Research Grants Program is one such initiative that bolsters innovation. In 2021, the program awarded 20 grants totaling USD 7,346,411.10 to support civil aviation research. These grants help seal manufacturers develop advanced products tailored specifically for aerospace applications. For instance, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies’ 80 EPDM 426288, introduced in 2021, demonstrated advanced low-temperature sealing properties suitable for high-pressure environments, which strengthens the material’s use in commercial airliners.

Growing adoption of hydrogen-powered vehicles also influences EPDM demand, particularly for use in hydrogen fueling stations. Notable investments include Iwatani Corp. of America and Chevron U.S.A., Inc.’s collaboration to develop 30 hydrogen fueling stations in California by 2026, as well as Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s 2024 announcement to build a network of hydrogen refueling stations across North Carolina and South Carolina. EPDM’s elasticity retention at temperatures as low as -40°C makes it an ideal material for seals in hydrogen applications, supporting new demand in North America.

In the European Union, the automotive sector accounts for approximately 7 percent of GDP. However, the region experienced challenges in late 2022 due to high raw material prices, semiconductor shortages, and supply chain issues linked to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which tempered growth in EPDM consumption.

Order a free sample PDF of the Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Company Insights

Leading companies in the EPDM industry continue to expand their portfolios through product innovation, supply agreements, and strategic partnerships. Major participants include Dow, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., and Lion Elastomers. Their strategies emphasize technological advancement, sustainability, and strengthening downstream integrations.

Dow remains a notable materials science player with extensive offerings spanning elastomers, additives, and specialty polymers. ARLANXEO stands out as a significant synthetic rubber manufacturer, supplying high-performance EPDM under the Keltan brand to industries such as automotive, oil and gas, electrical, and construction. The company’s product range includes various molecular weights and viscosities tailored to diverse industrial requirements.

Key EPDM Companies

Dow

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Elevate (HOLCIM)

ARLANXEO

Johns Manville

KUMHO POLYCHEM

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Lion Elastomers

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

PetroChina Company Limited

Rubber Engineering & Development Company (REDCO)

SK geo centric Co., Ltd.

Versalis (Eni S.p.A)

West American Rubber Company, LLC

Conclusion

The EPDM market is on a stable growth trajectory supported by expanding automotive, aerospace, and hydrogen energy applications. Increasing investments across emerging economies, continued innovation by leading manufacturers, and the material’s strong functional performance collectively reinforce market momentum through 2030.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.