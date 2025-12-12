Massage Equipment Market 2033: Compact Devices, Big Market

Massage Equipment Market Summary

The global massage equipment market was valued at USD 11.60 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 21.76 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2025 to 2033. Increasing stress levels, sedentary work environments, and greater awareness of the importance of physical and mental wellness are key drivers supporting the demand for massage devices. Consumers are increasingly seeking convenient relaxation and pain-relief solutions, which has significantly strengthened the market’s growth trajectory.

Technological advancements have also played a major role in shaping the modern massage equipment market. New product innovations emphasize personalization, enhanced comfort, and improved therapeutic capabilities. For example, in July 2025, Fujiiryoki introduced the Cyber Relax Elite massage chair in the U.S., featuring a 4D dual-robot massage system, SL-Track technology, triple-action leg and foot therapy, 86 airbags, quad-heat zones, zero-gravity recline, touchscreen controls, and integrated Bluetooth audio. The rising popularity of holistic wellness practices, along with expanding wellness tourism, continues to boost market demand. In addition, the growing adoption of home fitness equipment and the increasing influence of online retail channels have made premium massage devices more accessible to a wide consumer base.

Demographic shifts such as the growing aging population and higher prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders are further accelerating market growth. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 1.71 billion people worldwide suffer from musculoskeletal conditions that restrict mobility and productivity. This has increased the need for therapeutic massage solutions that support pain management, rehabilitation, and improved quality of life. Rising disposable incomes, shifting lifestyle preferences, and higher consumer willingness to invest in premium wellness products also contribute to expanding market adoption. Corporate wellness programs and the increasing application of massage equipment across spas, gyms, and rehabilitation centers are additional factors supporting sustained industry growth.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for 36.9% of the global market in 2024, representing the largest regional share.

The U.S. dominated the North American market in 2024, holding 84.2% of the region’s revenue.

By product type, massage chairs & sofas held the largest share at 39.5% in 2024.

The handheld massagers segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8%.

By application, the commercial segment accounted for 83.3% of the market in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 11.60 Billion

USD 11.60 Billion 2033 Market Size: USD 21.76 Billion

USD 21.76 Billion CAGR (2025–2033): 7.3%

7.3% North America: Largest market in 2024

Largest market in 2024 Asia Pacific: Fastest growing region

Key Massage Equipment Company Insights

Companies operating in the massage equipment industry are increasingly focusing on untapped end-use opportunities and expanding their offerings to meet evolving consumer expectations. This includes designing more innovative and customizable products, refining user experience, and adopting targeted marketing strategies tailored to regional and cultural trends. By addressing niche needs and emerging preferences, leading brands aim to enhance their competitiveness and strengthen their global presence.

Key Massage Equipment Companies

JSB Healthcare

OSIM International Pte. Ltd.

Panasonic

RoboTouch

Casada International

OHCO Massage Chairs

Prosperacorp

Luraco Technologies Corp

Beurer GmbH

BODYFRIEND

Conclusion

The massage equipment market is poised for continuous growth as consumers increasingly prioritize wellness, stress relief, and home-based therapeutic solutions. Advancements in massage technology, rising awareness of musculoskeletal health, and expanding adoption across both residential and commercial environments are key contributors to market expansion. With strong demand driven by evolving lifestyles and growing investment in premium wellness products, the market is well-positioned to achieve robust growth through 2033.