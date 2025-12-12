Medical Carts Market 2030: Plug-In, Roll-Out Healthcare

The global medical carts market was valued at USD 2.60 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach USD 6.63 billion by 2030, reflecting a robust CAGR of 16.95% from 2025 to 2030. This strong growth trajectory is primarily linked to the rapid digitalization of healthcare systems worldwide. In 2023, about 90% of healthcare organizations reported having integrated digital medical records, significantly boosting the demand for medical carts equipped with electronic health record (EHR) functionalities. With healthcare facilities increasingly adopting digital workflows, medical carts have evolved from simple storage and transport units to essential components that support clinical documentation, data access, and mobile care delivery.

Advanced technologies such as RFID tracking and telemedicine-ready features are reshaping the functional capabilities of medical carts. These innovations are enabling healthcare providers to streamline operations, enhance staff productivity, and improve patient care efficiency. As hospitals and clinics continue embracing connected systems, the customization and sophistication of medical carts are expected to expand further. Their growing role in enabling seamless communication, real-time monitoring, and integration with medical devices continues to strengthen their importance across clinical settings.

The surge in telehealth adoption represents another major factor propelling market demand. According to CDC data, 37% of U.S. adults utilized telemedicine services in 2021, with usage particularly rising across underserved rural regions. This accelerating trend has amplified the need for mobile solutions that support remote care delivery and virtual consultations. Medical carts equipped for telehealth applications—such as remote diagnostics, mobile video conferencing, and digital patient monitoring—are therefore becoming increasingly vital in modern healthcare ecosystems. As remote and hybrid models of care continue to expand, the market for telehealth-enabled medical carts is expected to witness sustained long-term growth.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the global market with a dominant 40.87% share in 2024.

The U.S. accounted for 81.29% of North America’s market share in 2024.

By product, the mobile computing carts segment held the largest share at 72.38% in 2024, driven by rising EHR integration and mobility needs.

By type, emergency carts led with 40.53% share in 2024 due to their critical role in rapid-response workflows.

By end use, hospitals remained the largest segment with 35.94% share in 2024, supported by broad adoption across inpatient and outpatient departments.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 2.60 billion

USD 2.60 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 6.63 billion

USD 6.63 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 16.95%

16.95% Largest Market (2024): North America

North America Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Key Medical Carts Company Insights

Prominent market players include Ergotron, iTD GmbH, Capsa Healthcare, TouchPoint Medical, Inc., GCX Corporation, and several others. These companies utilize a range of strategies—such as acquisitions, geographic expansion, technological upgrades, and new product development—to strengthen their position in the global market. A notable development occurred in January 2023 when Capsa Healthcare acquired Tryten Technologies Inc., enhancing its portfolio with lightweight, maneuverable mobile cart solutions.

Capsa Healthcare focuses on designing advanced medical carts, medication management systems, and pharmacy automation solutions aimed at improving workflow efficiency and patient safety.

focuses on designing advanced medical carts, medication management systems, and pharmacy automation solutions aimed at improving workflow efficiency and patient safety. GCX Corporation offers specialized mounting solutions and medical carts tailored for healthcare IT integration, supporting optimized space utilization and device accessibility within clinical environments.

Key Medical Carts Companies

Ergotron

iTD GmbH

Capsa Healthcare

TouchPoint Medical, Inc.

GCX Corporation

Advantech Co., Ltd.

The Harloff Company

Medline Industries, LP

Armstrong Medical Ltd

Conclusion

The medical carts market is undergoing a significant transformation driven by the digitalization of healthcare, advances in mobile health technologies, and the rapid expansion of telemedicine. Strong adoption of EHR systems, coupled with the need for efficient, technology-integrated care delivery, continues to push demand for versatile and innovative medical carts. With growing investment across hospitals, clinics, and remote care environments, the market is expected to maintain strong momentum through 2030, supported by technological innovation and global healthcare modernization.