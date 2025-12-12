Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market: Insights from the Frontlines

The global ultrasound probe disinfection market was valued at USD 785.68 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1,883.60 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.29% from 2025 to 2033. This growth is being driven by the increasing incidence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), greater awareness surrounding infection control protocols, and the growing reliance on ultrasound imaging for diagnostics and treatment across a wide range of medical specialties.

As ultrasound procedures become more prevalent, there is an increasing need for effective disinfection solutions. NHS England data from March 2024 shows that ultrasound procedures for NHS patients rose from 0.78 million in December 2022 to 0.91 million in November 2023. This significant increase in ultrasound activity underscores the need for reliable disinfection methods to prevent cross-contamination and ensure patient safety.

In addition to the growing demand for ultrasound procedures, the rising burden of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) is another critical factor propelling market growth. According to a European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) report published in May 2024, about 4.3 million hospitalized patients across the EU and European Economic Area (EEA) are affected by HAIs annually. This highlights the urgent need for stringent disinfection measures, particularly for ultrasound probes, which can easily transmit infections if not properly sanitized.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America Leads the Market: North America dominated the ultrasound probe disinfection market with a revenue share of 37.91% in 2024. This dominance is attributed to the presence of major industry players like ASP (Fortive), CIVCO Medical Solutions, Ecolab, and CS Medical LLC, along with continuous product innovations. Additionally, the region benefits from a strong regulatory framework that accelerates the adoption of advanced disinfection technologies, further fueling market growth.

Within the methods segment, intermediate-level disinfection/low-level disinfection held the largest market share in 2024. The increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) has heightened the focus on infection control, driving the demand for efficient and cost-effective disinfection solutions in healthcare environments. Intermediate and low-level disinfectants are preferred for their ease of application and practicality in daily clinical use, making them ideal for routine disinfection of ultrasound probes. Hospitals and Clinics Drive Market Demand: The hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 43.62% in 2024. This dominance is driven by the high volume of ultrasound procedures conducted in these settings, where stringent infection control is critical. Hospitals and clinics are under constant pressure to comply with regulatory disinfection standards to prevent HAIs. As a result, healthcare facilities are increasingly investing in advanced disinfection technologies to maintain patient safety and meet regulatory requirements.

The hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 43.62% in 2024. This dominance is driven by the high volume of ultrasound procedures conducted in these settings, where stringent infection control is critical. Hospitals and clinics are under constant pressure to comply with regulatory disinfection standards to prevent HAIs. As a result, healthcare facilities are increasingly investing in advanced disinfection technologies to maintain patient safety and meet regulatory requirements. Instruments Segment Leads Product Type: The instruments segment led the market with a revenue share of 43.12% in 2024 and is expected to continue to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. This growth is driven by ongoing technological advancements and the increasing availability of new products designed to enhance disinfection efficiency. A key driver of this segment’s expansion is the rising adoption of UV-C disinfection instruments, which provide rapid, chemical-free, high-level disinfection (HLD) solutions. For example, by May 2025, Chronos-Germitec’s UV-C HLD system had been installed in over 2,500 units worldwide, reflecting strong global demand for advanced disinfection technologies that align with regulatory standards.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 785.68 Million

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 1,883.60 Million

CAGR (2025-2033): 10.29%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The ultrasound probe disinfection market is characterized by a competitive landscape, with both global and local players driving innovation and expanding their market presence. Companies are adopting various strategies such as product launches, partnerships, and geographic expansion to strengthen their foothold in the market. As the demand for advanced disinfection solutions rises, companies are increasingly focused on enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of ultrasound probe disinfection technologies.

Key Players

ASP (Fortive)

Nanosonics

CIVCO Medical Solutions

Tristel Plc

Ecolab Inc.

Germitec

CS Medical LLC

Steelco S.p.A.

STERIS

IMA-X

EDM Medical Solutions

GE HealthCare

UV Smart

Lumicare

Conclusion

The ultrasound probe disinfection market is poised for significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), the expanding use of ultrasound procedures, and the growing need for effective infection control measures. North America remains the largest market, benefiting from a strong healthcare infrastructure and regulatory support, while Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Intermediate and low-level disinfection methods continue to dominate the market, owing to their cost-effectiveness and practicality in clinical settings. Furthermore, the instruments segment, particularly UV-C disinfection technologies, is experiencing rapid growth, driven by innovations aimed at improving disinfection efficiency and compliance with regulatory standards. As hospitals and healthcare facilities worldwide continue to prioritize patient safety and infection control, the demand for ultrasound probe disinfection solutions is expected to remain strong throughout the forecast period.