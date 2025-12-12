Medical Devices Reimbursement Market 2030: Hospitals Navigate Complex Payment Paths

The global medical devices reimbursement market was valued at USD 777.64 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1171.72 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2025 to 2030. Market expansion is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic cardiovascular conditions and rapid technological advancements in medical devices that require structured reimbursement processes. As chronic disease rates continue to climb, health systems worldwide are increasingly prioritizing reimbursement frameworks that ensure patient access to essential medical technologies.

According to the World Health Organization’s World Health Statistics 2024 report, Noncommunicable Diseases (NCDs) account for about 71% of all global deaths, with cardiovascular diseases alone causing 17.9 million deaths annually. This significant disease burden has propelled demand for medical devices such as cardiac monitors, insulin pumps, and dialysis machines. As utilization of these devices increases, the need for comprehensive reimbursement systems becomes more pronounced, supporting patient access and helping reduce financial strain on healthcare systems. This trend is expected to significantly contribute to market growth during the forecast period.

The global healthcare landscape is also witnessing a shift from traditional Fee-for-Service (FFS) payment models to Value-based Care (VBC) frameworks. These models emphasize improved patient outcomes, care quality, and cost-efficiency. In 2022, nearly 70% of Medicare Advantage enrollees chose providers operating under VBC models, highlighting strong patient acceptance and expanding application of such frameworks. For medical device manufacturers, VBC adoption requires demonstrating clear improvements in patient outcomes, cost reduction, and measurable clinical benefits. Devices that provide quantifiable enhancements in clinical metrics are more likely to receive favorable reimbursement decisions in VBC-based systems.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the market in 2024 with a 45.71% share and is expected to maintain its leadership.

The U.S. accounted for 93.87% of the North American market.

By claim, the underpaid segment held the largest share at 81.24% in 2024 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate.

By payer, the public payers segment dominated the market with a 66.30% share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 777.64 Billion

USD 777.64 Billion 2030 Market Size Projection: USD 1171.72 Billion

USD 1171.72 Billion CAGR (2025–2030): 7.1%

7.1% Largest Regional Market: North America

Key Medical Devices Reimbursement Company Insights

Companies operating in the medical devices reimbursement landscape are adopting strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, new service launches, collaborations, and geographic expansions to enhance their market presence. These strategies help organizations strengthen capabilities, improve service offerings, and address the evolving needs of healthcare providers and payers. As reimbursement frameworks become more sophisticated, industry participants are increasingly focused on integrating regulatory expertise, data analytics, and patient outcome evaluation into their service models.

Key Medical Devices Reimbursement Companies

MCRA (IQVIA)

WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

BNP Paribas

Boston Scientific

Humana

Cigna Healthcare

Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc. (Elevance Health)

Abbott Laboratories

Ethicon (J & J Medtech)

AdvaMed

Conclusion

The medical devices reimbursement market is expanding steadily as chronic disease prevalence rises and healthcare systems shift toward value-based care. Increasing demand for advanced medical technologies, coupled with a growing emphasis on patient outcomes and cost efficiency, is reshaping reimbursement frameworks worldwide. With strong participation from leading healthcare payers and device manufacturers, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory through 2030, supported by technological innovation, evolving payment models, and the continual need to enhance patient access to essential medical devices.