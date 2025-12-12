Waterloo’s WatSPEED Introduces Six-Month AI-CTO Program for Global Technology Leaders

ONTARIO, Canada, 2025-12-12 — /EPR Network/ — WatSPEED at the University of Waterloo has announced a new Chief Technology and AI Officer (AI-CTO) program — a six-month online executive program crafted to equip senior technology leaders with the ability to translate advanced architectures and AI innovation into real business outcomes.

The program is created and delivered by Waterloo’s faculty, with contributions from global industry practitioners. It blends deep technical learning in AI with financial strategy, organizational transformation skills and responsible governance. Enrolment and learner support will be managed by upGrad, a global online education provider, under the University’s academic quality standards.

“AI is now deeply woven into business operations worldwide, and companies are searching for leaders who blend technical expertise with strategic foresight,” said Myleeta AgaWilliams, CEO, International Consumer Business, upGrad. “Our partnership with Waterloo aims to develop leaders who can convert AI innovation into board-level influence.”

According to Aaron Pereira, executive director at WatSPEED, “Modern CTOs must combine engineering excellence with executive fluency. This program showcases Waterloo’s strength in AI, systems engineering and entrepreneurship for a global audience.”

Building AI-driven enterprise leadership

The AI-CTO program is intended for senior tech executives — CTOs, CIOs, CAIOs, CDOs and their leadership teams — who want to transition from technical execution to strategic leadership. Over 25 weeks, participants engage in modules that integrate strategy, technology and applied leadership.

The program starts by boosting business alignment, helping leaders connect technology strategy to revenue, ROI and enterprise objectives. Participants then explore modern tech stacks including cloud architecture, MLOps, FinOps and responsible AI governance.

The focus then shifts to enterprise influence — building transformation roadmaps, managing M&A technology due diligence and crafting board-ready narratives that articulate value and risk.

The experience ends with simulations that mirror high-stakes enterprise challenges. Graduates earn a University of Waterloo certificate and leave with deliverables such as a 90-day CTO plan and an AI investment report.

Jean-Paul Mouton of WatSPEED added, “We aim to extend Waterloo’s innovation mindset to leaders around the world.”

upGrad’s AVP, Jaitali Dedhia, emphasized the partnership’s value: “This AI-CTO program helps senior executives convert AI strategies into sustainable business growth.”

With its real-world decision labs and simulations, the program ensures leaders can apply AI responsibly while driving growth and resilience.

Visit the WatSPEED website for more information.