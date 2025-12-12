Medical Instrument Washing & Disinfection Market 2033: Meeting ISO 15883 with Technology

The global medical instrument washing & disinfection market was valued at USD 7.01 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 11.82 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2025 to 2033. Market growth is strongly driven by rising surgical and endoscopy procedure volumes, a growing emphasis on reducing hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), and the enforcement of stringent global reprocessing standards, including ISO 15883 and AAMI guidelines. These regulations highlight the need for validated, automated systems capable of ensuring consistent cleaning and disinfection results.

As surgical instruments become more complex—particularly with the increasing use of robotic tools and lumened devices—healthcare facilities are investing in advanced washer-disinfectors, ultrasonic cleaners, and automated endoscope reprocessors (AERs). Hospitals are also prioritizing digital connectivity, improved traceability, and energy-efficient systems to strengthen compliance, streamline workflows, and reduce operational costs. Furthermore, recurring demand for specialized cleaning chemistries and ongoing service contracts contributes to continued market expansion.

Growing global surgical volumes further support this trend. As hospitals manage rising numbers of reusable instruments requiring rapid turnaround, automated reprocessing systems have become indispensable. In 2024, approximately 1,585,878 cosmetic surgeries were performed, marking a 1% increase from the previous year, while reconstructive surgeries rose by 2%, underscoring steady growth in overall procedural activity. This surge places additional pressure on healthcare environments to adopt robust, automated washing and disinfection technologies to maintain safety and efficiency.

The increasing incidence of HAIs is another major driver propelling market growth. Healthcare facilities worldwide are prioritizing stronger infection prevention protocols due to rising infection rates and the associated impact on patient outcomes. According to the WHO’s 2024 Global Report on Infection Prevention and Control, a systematic review of nearly 400 studies estimated global HAI prevalence at approximately 14%. Meanwhile, a European point prevalence survey from 2022/2023 reported an adjusted HAI prevalence of 8.0% among patients across 28 EU/EEA countries and three Western Balkan nations. This heightened focus on infection prevention is pushing healthcare providers to replace outdated manual processes with automated, validated reprocessing systems, which is expected to significantly support market growth in the coming years.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the market in 2024 with a 36.39% revenue share.

The U.S. accounted for 83.43% of the North American market.

By product, the equipment segment held the largest share at 53.22% in 2024.

By process stage, the automated disinfection segment led with 38.56%.

By end use, hospitals dominated with a 59.42% revenue share.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 7.01 Billion

USD 7.01 Billion 2033 Projected Market Size: USD 11.82 Billion

USD 11.82 Billion CAGR (2025–2033): 6.1%

6.1% Largest Regional Market: North America

North America Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Key Medical Instrument Washing & Disinfection Company Insights

The market is highly fragmented, with numerous global and regional competitors actively expanding their presence. Competition is intensifying as companies pursue strategies such as product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and global footprint expansion to strengthen their capabilities and capture larger market shares. With increasing investments into automated reprocessing technologies and compliance-driven innovations, the competitive landscape is expected to advance significantly during the forecast period.

Key Medical Instrument Washing & Disinfection Companies

ASP (Fortive)

STERIS

MELAG Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Tuttnauer

Olympus

ECOLAB

Shinva Medical Instrument Co., Ltd.

Getinge

Skytron, LLC

AT-OS S.r.l.

COLTENE Group

Map Industries

Spire Integrated Solutions

Steelco S.p.A.

Belimed

Smeg

TBT Medical

DEKO MedTech Oy

MMM Group

Nanosonics

SCHLUMBOHM Medizin-Labor-Technologie-Hamburg GmbH

KEN Hygiene Systems

Germitec

CS Medical LLC

Metrex Research, LLC

CIVCO Medical Solutions

Tristel Plc

IMA-X (EDM Medical Solutions)

Lumicare

UV Smart

Ruhof

Sklar

Oro Clean Chemie AG

Solventum

Conclusion

The medical instrument washing & disinfection market continues to grow as healthcare providers work to manage increasing surgical volumes, reduce infection risks, and comply with strict global reprocessing standards. Rising HAI prevalence, technological sophistication of surgical instruments, and the need for high-efficiency automated reprocessing solutions are driving sustained investment in advanced cleaning and disinfection systems. With growing emphasis on patient safety, workflow optimization, and regulatory compliance, the market is expected to witness steady expansion through 2033.