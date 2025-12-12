John McInnis Auctioneers will Usher in 2026 with A Three-Day New Year’s Week Estates Auction, January 1st thru 3rd

Amesbury, MA, USA, 2025-12-12 — /EPR Network/ — John McInnis Auctioneers will greet 2026 in style with a three-day New Year’s Week Estates Auction, Thursday thru Saturday, January 1st-3rd, online and live in the gallery located at 76 Main Street in Amesbury. Over 1,000 lots will be sold, including formal, country and primitive Americana; fine art; marine; silver; jewelry; Asian; Continental; and more.

“Don’t miss this opportunity to browse hundreds of items up close, as there is nothing better than viewing these pieces in person before you bid,” said auctioneer John McInnis. “Come experience the atmosphere, the wonderful selection and feel the excitement that only a live auction can offer. We’d love to see everyone there all three auction days, with live previews starting at 9am.”

The three sessions will start each day at 12 o’clock noon Eastern time. Many of the higher-dollar items will come up for bid on Day 1. These will be led by a rare and unusual 18th century Boston Chippendale mahogany clothespress, 96 inches tall by 43 ½ inches wide, on the original base. A similar example can be found at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston. Estimate: $30,000-$60,000.

Also from the American furniture category is a scarce and important Federal period mahogany sideboard that retains the original label of maker John Townsend (1733-1809) of Newport, R.I. The piece is constructed from figured mahogany and embellished with contrasting inlaid oval fan paterae to the door fronts, plus contrasting string inlay throughout. Estimate: $10,000-$30,000.

An 18th century portrait miniature titled Portrait of Dr. Walter Hastings (1752-1782) dated 1782 age 30, just 1 ½ inches by 1 ¼ inches, is housed in a 22k gold pendant case, inscribed verso. Dr. Hastings was born in Cambridge, Mass., graduated from Harvard, served as a Minuteman at Lexington and Concord, attended the wounded at Bunker Hill, and was a surgeon with the 8th Mass. regiment. The estimate is a modest $1,000-$3,000, but the final price should go higher.

Other Day 1 fine art lots will be plentiful and will include the following:

– A twice signed, recently discovered and fresh-to-market 3-dimensional oil on Masonite marine artwork by Ralph E. Cahoon, Jr. (1910-1982), titled Mermaids Atop a Whale Fishing, featuring a carved and painted whale in deep relief by Clark Voorhees (1911-1980), signed verso. 17 ½ inches by 23 inches (less frame). Estimate: $20,000-$30,000.

– An oil on canvas by Aldro Thompson Hibbard (1886-1972), titled Rockport Overlooking Back Beach, purchased directly from the artist, with Jordan Marsh Exhibition label verso. 30 inches by 36 inches, one of two Hibbards in the auction. Estimate: $25,000-$50,000.

– An oil on canvas by Henri Fantin-Latour (1836-1904), titled Still Life with Flowers, 18 inches by 14 ½ inches (overall 27 ½ inches by 23 ½ inches). Estimate: $20,000-$40,000.

– A graphite and watercolor by Charles Marion Russell (1864-1926), titled Greetings from the Russells, 3 inches by 5 inches (sight), framed together with a printed description of the work and signed by Nancy C. Russell, the artist’s wife. Estimate: $10,000-$15,000.

Swinging over to Day 2, the expected top lot of the 396 lots on offer is a pair of 9k gold shabbat candlesticks by the renowned British silversmith Richard Comyns. The set, with bobeches, was retailed by Asprey & Company Ltd. (Bond Street, London) and is being sold together with the original velvet-lined case. 4 ½ inches tall, total weight 160.3 dwt. Estimate: $15,000-$30,000.

Jewelry and watches will feature an 18k gold 1961 Rolex ladies’ Oyster Perpetual wristwatch, serial #741,424, with original crown and original leather case. Estimate: $4,000-$8,000. Fans of silver will eagerly bid on a Jacobi & Jenkins sterling punchbowl weighing 70.2 troy ounces, with cast shell rim and foot, the bowl hand chased with flowers and leaves. Estimate: $2,000-$4,000.

The Day 2 Asian category will be highlighted by an 18th or 19th century Chinese architectural pagoda fragment, 33 inches by 63 inches, figured carved and gilt wood, depicting a guardian dog in a landscape with clouds, flowering tree, rocks and bamboo (estimate: $2,000-$4,000); and a signed, palace-size Chinese porcelain vase, beautifully hand painted with flora and lions with each side depicting figures, signed in character, 36 inches tall (estimate: $1,500-$3,000).

Returning to Day 1, an oversize, late 19th century Serapi Oriental rug in good condition with a very pliable, low tight weave, 19 feet 1 inch by 11 feet 2 inches, is expected to bring $15,000-$25,000; while a 19th century Serapi carpet in fine overall condition should hit $4,000-$6,000.

After that, it’s art, art and more art expected to dominate the list of top lots realized. Strong candidates include an oil on panel by Aldro Thompson Hibbard (1886-1972), titled Fishing Shack (estimate: $4,000-$8,000); an oil on canvas by Emile A. Gruppe (1896-1978), titled Cavalier (estimate: $3,000-$6,000); and an oil on canvas by Johanne Berthelson (1883-1972), titled Trinity Church / Wall Street (estimate: $3,000-$6,000). All three are signed by the artist.

Also sold will be an oil on canvas board by Hoyland B. Bettinger (1890-1950), titled Summer Afternoon (estimate: $800-$1,200); a 19th century oil on canvas American folk art still life, unsigned (estimate: $2,000-$4,000); an oil on panel by Hayley Lever (1876-1958), titled St. Ives, Cornwall (estimate: $1,000-$2,000); and a watercolor and gouache by Giovanni Luzzo (1851-1877), titled Brig Cato of Newcastle John Bruce Commander, etc. (estimate: $500-$1,000).

Also up for bid is a pair of oil on canvas laid to panel oval portraits – a lady and a gentleman – from the Circle of Thomas Murray (1663-1735), each one 6 inches by 5 inches (less the frames, 8 inches by 6 ½ inches). They’ll be sold together as one lot (estimate: $300-$600).

Internet bidding will be provided by LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. Phone and absentee bids will also be accepted. For an online color catalog and terms, you can visit mcinnisauctions.com; call 1-800-822-1417; or send an email to mcinnisauctions@yahoo.com.

