MICE Market 2030: Destination Cities Compete for Delegates

The global MICE market was valued at USD 870.46 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1,466.94 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2025 to 2030. The MICE segment—meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions—serves as a key pillar of business travel, enabling professional collaboration, corporate networking, and organizational development. Its growth is influenced by the rising number of companies offering MICE services worldwide, along with increasing demand for sophisticated hospitality solutions tailored for business events. The shift toward virtual and hybrid event models during the COVID-19 pandemic also broadened the sector’s capabilities, allowing organizations to maintain global engagement despite travel restrictions.

As international business activity expands, companies are investing more in cross-border meetings, client events, and training programs. This trend has strengthened the positioning of global financial hubs such as Singapore and Dubai, which have become preferred destinations for large-scale exhibitions and conferences due to their advanced venues and seamless connectivity. In addition, organizations increasingly rely on incentive travel programs to reward top performers and enhance team engagement. Luxury destinations like the Maldives and cultural hubs like Paris are frequently chosen for these experiential programs, boosting MICE-related tourism.

Governments and tourism boards worldwide continue to invest heavily in infrastructure to attract international business events. Facilities such as the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre and AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong have significantly enhanced regional competitiveness and helped position these cities as key global MICE destinations. Moreover, the integration of advanced event management technologies and hybrid participation models has widened audience reach and increased event accessibility. Notable global events, including CES in Las Vegas and the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, demonstrate the role of the MICE sector in encouraging innovation, knowledge exchange, and strategic networking. Continuous investment in modern venues and supportive policies is expected to further accelerate market expansion over the coming years.

Technology has also played a central role in reshaping the MICE industry. During the pandemic, virtual and hybrid events became essential, prompting many organizations to adopt cost-efficient digital solutions instead of traditional in-person gatherings. This shift reduced expenses tied to travel, accommodation, and venue rentals but also highlighted the long-term value of adopting flexible event formats. Over the decades, the MICE sector has evolved significantly, driven by the rise of the internet, smartphones, and digital communication tools that have streamlined event organization and expanded global participation.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Europe accounted for 50.4% of global MICE revenue in 2024.

The MICE market in the U.S. is expected to witness strong growth from 2025 to 2030.

By event type, the meetings segment held 38.9% of the market in 2024.

By booking mode, the direct booking segment captured 39.8% of the total share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

Key MICE Company Insights

The global MICE industry is highly fragmented, with both international and regional players contributing to market expansion. Leading companies are strengthening their presence through strategic event services, digital solutions, and diversified portfolios tailored to different industry sectors.

CWT Meetings & Events is recognized as a major global provider offering end-to-end services, including incentive travel, venue sourcing, and strategic meetings management. The company supports multiple sectors such as life sciences, automotive, and technology, delivering innovative and sustainable event solutions.

BCD Meetings & Events is another influential company, known for delivering creative, cost-effective, and personalized event services. Its offerings include event planning, logistics coordination, and comprehensive meetings management, supported by strong industry research and trend analysis.

Key MICE Companies

Global Air-American Express Travel Services (Global Business Travel Group, Inc.)

CWT Meetings & Events

BCD Meetings & Events

Maritz

Conference Care

ATPI Ltd.

FCM Meetings & Events

Global Cynergies, LLC

Capita plc

AVIAREPS AG

ITL World Company (MICEMINDS)

Questex

Beyond Summits

American Express Global Business Travel (GBT)

Meetings and Incentives Worldwide, Inc.

One10, LLC

Creative Group, Inc.

Cambria DMC

Carlson Wagonlit Travel

Ci Events

Conclusion

The MICE market continues to expand as organizations prioritize global collaboration, employee engagement, and large-scale professional networking. With rising investments in infrastructure, the adoption of hybrid event models, and strong government support in major business hubs, the sector is set for sustained growth. The increasing importance of cross-border business activities and incentive travel programs further reinforces the MICE industry’s long-term value in shaping global corporate engagement and economic development.