Discover Laser Hair Removal in Bangalore: A Long-Term Solution to Smooth, Hair-Free Skin

What Is Laser Hair Removal (or Reduction)?

Laser hair removal is a medically supervised, non-invasive procedure that targets hair follicles using focused laser light. The laser energy is absorbed by the pigment in the hair, converted into heat, and damages the follicle, which slows or stops hair growth over time Anew Aesthetic Clinic.

This contrasts with traditional hair removal methods — like shaving or waxing — that only affect surface hair. Laser sessions penetrate the root, offering a deeper, longer-lasting reduction.

Why Choose Laser Hair Removal?

Long-term reductionOver multiple sessions, hair regrowth diminishes significantly in density, thickness, and visibility — some clinics report up to an 80–90% reduction Anew Aesthetic Clinic+1.

Smooth, low-maintenance skinSay goodbye to frequent shaving, waxing, and the resulting ingrown hairs or razor bumps Anew Aesthetic ClinicLivglam.

Precision safetyLasers precisely target unwanted hair while preserving surrounding skin — best handled by trained dermatologists to minimize risks Anew Aesthetic ClinicDr. Shetty’s Cosmetic Centre.

Time- and cost-efficientThough individual sessions can seem pricey, the overall investment is typically lower than piling up waxing and razor costs over time Vtiara Hair and Skin Clinic -Livglam.

Suitable for many skin typesWith advanced technologies like diode or IPL lasers, treatment is effective and customizable across diverse skin tones — when done by experts Anew Aesthetic ClinicDr. Shetty’s Cosmetic Centre.

Fewer side effectsTemporary redness or mild irritation may occur post-treatment, but proper cooling and care can alleviate these swiftly Vtiara Hair and Skin Clinic -drdixitcosmeticdermatology.com.

How Does the Laser Hair Removal Process Unfold?

At Bengaluru’s Anew Aesthetic Clinic, the procedure is carefully orchestrated to maximize both comfort and results:

Consultation Patch Test: The clinician assesses your skin type, hair texture, and medical history. A small patch is often tested first to ensure compatibility

Preparation of Skin: You’ll be asked to shave the targeted area ~24 hours before the session — avoid waxing or plucking.

Treatment: Protective eyewear is provided. A cooling gel or system (e.g., ChillTip™) may be used. The laser — often Anew uses the FDA-approved Lumenis LightSheer diode laser (805 nm) — targets hair follicles effectively while minimizing discomfort .

Post-Treatment Care: Soothing creams are applied post-session. You’re advised to avoid heat, sun exposure, or vigorous activity for up to 48 hours.

Follow-Up Maintenance: Multiple sessions are planned, spaced according to hair growth cycles (usually 6–8), targeting follicles in their active growth phase

What Can You Expect to Pay in Bangalore?

Laser hair removal costs in Bangalore vary depending on the treatment area, number of sessions, and technology used:

Anew Clinic:

Upper lip/chin: ₹1,200–2,500

Full face: ₹4,500–7,000

Underarms: ₹3,200–4,500

Full legs: ₹8,500–11,500

Full body: ₹14,000–17,000 per session

Other Clinics Price Ranges:

General range: ₹1,600–10,000 per session; full-body packages may start around ₹25,000

Vtiara Clinic: Small area ₹3,000–7,000; medium area ₹8,000–20,000; full-body multiple sessions ₹40,000–1,20,000

Dr. Renu’s Clinic: Full body ₹15,000–20,000; facial package ₹5,000–7,500

Aarnaclinic: Full face ₹7,250–10,250; full-body ₹26,250–40,250 per session

While costs vary, Anew’s pricing is competitive, especially given its medical-grade equipment and personalized care.

Before After: What to Expect

Immediately post-treatment, mild redness or warmth — resembling a light sunburn — is common and usually subsides within hours . Over the next few weeks, hair in treated areas begins shedding; hair that does regrow tends to be finer, lighter, and sparser

