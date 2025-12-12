Enterprise Generative AI Market Insights by End User, Model Type, and Region

The global enterprise generative AI market was valued at USD 2,941.0 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 19,808.7 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 38.4% from 2025 to 2030. The sector is undergoing rapid growth, driven by a surge in new startups and increasing commercialization of generative AI solutions across industries. Companies are innovating in core areas such as AI software, model development, and enterprise-grade applications.

Additionally, investment activity in the enterprise generative AI space has accelerated significantly. Both private organizations and government bodies are allocating substantial funding to strengthen AI research and deployment. Governments, in particular, are prioritizing generative AI development to maintain global competitiveness and advance national capabilities in emerging technologies.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the global market with a 41.0% share in 2024.

By component, the software segment dominated with over 72.5% market share in 2024.

By model type, text-based generative AI accounted for the largest revenue in 2024.

By application, marketing and sales represented the highest revenue share in 2024.

By end-use, the IT & Telecom sector held the largest share in 2024.

Download a free sample PDF of the Enterprise Generative AI Market Intelligence Study by Grand View Research.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 2,941.0 Million

2030 Market Size Projection: USD 19,808.7 Million

CAGR (2025–2030): 38.4%

Largest Market (2024): North America

Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Competitive Landscape

The enterprise generative AI industry is highly competitive, dominated by major global players with strong technological capabilities and extensive resources. Competition centers on the development of advanced AI models, platform innovation, and strategic partnerships.

In April 2024 , Microsoft expanded its partnership with Cognizant to deploy Microsoft’s generative AI and Copilot solutions across multiple industries. This initiative includes large-scale investments in AI training and digital modernization, with a focus on healthcare, retail, and financial services.

, Microsoft expanded its partnership with Cognizant to deploy Microsoft’s generative AI and Copilot solutions across multiple industries. This initiative includes large-scale investments in AI training and digital modernization, with a focus on healthcare, retail, and financial services. In September 2024, Cloudera partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to advance secure and reliable enterprise generative AI. Through this collaboration, Cloudera leverages AWS infrastructure to enhance its open data lakehouse offerings, ensuring cost efficiency, scalability, and robust data management for enterprise AI workloads.

Prominent Companies

AWS Inc.

Google LLC

H20.ai

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Jasper.ai

Microsoft Corporation

Nvidia Corporation

OpenAI

Oracle Corporation

Synthesis AI

Recent Developments

August 2024: NVIDIA launched NIM Agent Blueprints , a suite of customizable AI workflows designed to accelerate enterprise deployment of generative AI applications, including customer service, drug discovery, and data extraction. Partners such as Accenture and Deloitte are helping businesses tailor these solutions for faster digital transformation.

NVIDIA launched , a suite of customizable AI workflows designed to accelerate enterprise deployment of generative AI applications, including customer service, drug discovery, and data extraction. Partners such as Accenture and Deloitte are helping businesses tailor these solutions for faster digital transformation. June 2024: AWS announced a USD 230 million investment to support global startups developing generative AI applications. The initiative provides early-stage companies with mentorship, AWS credits, and training resources to advance AI and ML innovation.

Explore Horizon Databook – the world’s most comprehensive market intelligence platform by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The enterprise generative AI market is entering a phase of accelerated expansion, fueled by technological advancements, strong investment momentum, and increasing enterprise adoption. As competition intensifies and capabilities mature, generative AI is poised to become a foundational technology driving digital transformation across industries.