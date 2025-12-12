Enterprise Software Market Trends by Enterprise Size, End-Use, and Region

The global enterprise software market was valued at USD 263.79 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 517.26 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is being driven by a rising preference for automated, integrated software solutions that help organizations reduce dependency on human resources, streamline routine tasks, and minimize manual errors. As businesses seek improved operational efficiency, demand continues to increase for enterprise resource planning (ERP), customer relationship management (CRM), and advanced data analytics solutions.

Enterprise software adoption is widespread across industries such as BFSI, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, government, and education. Organizations in these sectors manage extensive volumes of sensitive information and complex business processes—including financial operations, patient data handling, customer relationship management, official documentation, and workflow optimization. Consequently, enterprises are increasingly investing in sophisticated software to simplify operations, improve accuracy, and enhance decision-making.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for over 41% of the global market share in 2024.

The U.S. market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2025 to 2030.

By deployment, the cloud segment dominated with over 55% market share in 2024.

By enterprise size, large enterprises held over 62% of the market in 2024.

By end-use, the IT & Telecom segment accounted for over 20% of the market in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 263.79 Billion

2030 Market Size Projection: USD 517.26 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 12.1%

Largest Market (2024): North America

Competitive Landscape

The enterprise software market is highly competitive, with global players continuously investing in product innovations, strategic partnerships, and technology expansions to strengthen their market presence.

Key industry participants include Accenture, Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Deltek, Epicor Software Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, Infor, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com, SAP SE, SYSPRO, TIBCO Software Inc., and VMware, Inc.

Recent strategic initiatives highlight ongoing consolidation and expansion:

September 2024: Salesforce.com, Inc. announced its agreement to acquire Own Company , a leading provider of data protection and management solutions. Integrating Own Company’s capabilities will enhance Salesforce’s ability to deliver end-to-end data security, availability, compliance, and advanced insights for enterprise clients.

Salesforce.com, Inc. announced its agreement to acquire , a leading provider of data protection and management solutions. Integrating Own Company’s capabilities will enhance Salesforce’s ability to deliver end-to-end data security, availability, compliance, and advanced insights for enterprise clients. May 2024: Capgemini acquired Syniti, a specialist in enterprise data management software and migration services. This acquisition strengthens Capgemini’s data-driven service offerings, especially in large-scale SAP transformations and transitions to SAP S/4HANA.

Prominent Companies

Accenture

Broadcom Inc. (CA Technologies, Inc.)

Cisco Systems Inc.

Deltek, Inc.

Epicor Software Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM Corporation

Infor

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Conclusion

The enterprise software market is undergoing steady, long-term expansion as organizations continue to embrace automation, cloud-based solutions, and data-driven decision-making. With growing demand across sectors and increasing investments in digital transformation, the market is poised for sustained growth through 2030.