EUV Pellicle Market Trends by Application and Regional Market Presence

The global EUV pellicle market was valued at USD 558.0 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2025 to 2030. The rapid adoption of extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography in advanced semiconductor manufacturing remains the primary driver of market growth, as chipmakers push toward higher transistor densities and more efficient production processes.

Advancements in pellicle materials and manufacturing technologies are significantly improving the performance and reliability of EUV pellicles. Traditional pellicle materials have struggled with low transmission rates and thermal stability issues under high-energy EUV exposure. In response, industry innovators are developing high-transmission, thermally durable pellicles based on cutting-edge materials such as carbon-based films and silicon nitride structures. These next-generation pellicles enhance EUV throughput, lower defect rates, support higher productivity in chip fabrication, and ultimately accelerate market expansion.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the global market with 65.29% revenue share in 2024, driven by strong semiconductor manufacturing activity in countries like Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan.

By application, semiconductor foundries accounted for the largest share at 60.35% in 2024, reflecting the concentration of EUV adoption in advanced-node production.

By material, carbon-based pellicles led the market with a commanding 95.0% share in 2024, owing to their superior EUV transmission and durability.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 558.0 Million

2030 Market Size Projection: USD 1.6 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 14.4%

Largest Market (2024): Asia Pacific

Competitive Landscape

The EUV pellicle market is highly specialized, with only a handful of companies possessing the technological capabilities required to manufacture pellicles that meet EUV lithography standards. Key players include ASML Holding N.V. and Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

ASML Holding N.V. , a global leader in photolithography equipment, is the sole supplier of EUV lithography systems worldwide. The company develops EUV pellicles designed to protect photomasks from particle contamination, thereby improving yield, maintaining process efficiency, and supporting high-volume semiconductor production.

, a global leader in photolithography equipment, is the sole supplier of EUV lithography systems worldwide. The company develops EUV pellicles designed to protect photomasks from particle contamination, thereby improving yield, maintaining process efficiency, and supporting high-volume semiconductor production. Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. specializes in high-performance materials for semiconductor applications. The company manufactures EUV pellicles using advanced polymer and composite materials engineered for durability and high transmission efficiency. Mitsui focuses heavily on material innovation to support next-generation semiconductor node requirements.

Prominent Companies

ASML Holding N.V.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Toppan Inc.

SÜSS MicroTec SE

Entegris, Inc.

AGC Inc.

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

SKC Co., Ltd.

Conclusion

The EUV pellicle market is poised for strong growth as semiconductor manufacturers accelerate the transition to advanced EUV-based production. Continued innovations in pellicle materials, combined with rising demand for efficient and contamination-free lithography processes, will play a pivotal role in shaping the industry through 2030.