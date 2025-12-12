Exotic Pets Market Insights by Animal Type Indication and Regional Trends

The global exotic pets market was valued at USD 1.65 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2.49 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2025 to 2030. Increased awareness of species-specific health issues and rising demand for specialized veterinary services, diagnostics, nutrition, and insurance are among the primary factors driving market expansion.

Growing interest in personalized pet wellness products—combined with a broader shift toward responsible pet care—is further shaping market development. For instance, amyloidosis, a common condition in birds triggered by chronic inflammation, stress, and certain vaccinations, highlights the need for species-specific diagnostics and medical management. In addition, a January 2025 report from the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) documented West Nile virus cases in wild birds in Estonia and Germany, underscoring the importance of enhanced disease surveillance and advanced care for exotic species.

Exotic pet healthcare products and services are distributed through various channels, with veterinary facilities playing a central role in ensuring proper preventive care, treatment, and long-term health management.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America held the largest revenue share at 50.27% in 2024.

By animal type, small mammals accounted for 31.4% of the market in 2024.

By route of administration, the oral segment led with 45.9% share in 2024.

By product type, pharmaceuticals dominated with a 69.6% share in 2024.

By distribution channel, veterinary hospitals/clinics represented the largest share at 61.3% in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 1.65 Billion

2030 Market Size Projection: USD 2.49 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 7.3%

Largest Market (2024): North America

Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Competitive Landscape

Global market players are expanding their reach by customizing product portfolios for regional needs and strengthening distribution networks. Companies such as Mazuri, Vetafarm, and Versele Laga continue to lead in exotic animal nutrition with scientifically formulated diets for birds, reptiles, and small mammals.

Pharmaceutical leaders like Zoetis Inc. and Merck & Co., Inc. are addressing health concerns including parasitic infections, immune deficiencies, and communicable diseases affecting exotic species. AdvaCare Pharma and VETARK are gaining visibility in emerging markets with cost-effective, specialized health products, while CROCdoc and Pet King Brands are emerging as niche innovators in natural and holistic care formulations.

As consumer preferences shift toward higher standards of animal welfare and as veterinary specialization increases, the exotic pets market is poised for continued innovation and strong, steady growth.

Prominent Companies

AdvaCare Pharma

VETARK (Candioli Srl)

Vetafarm

Mazuri

Versele Laga

CROCdoc (a sister company of The Birdcare Company)

Zoetis Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Vetnil

Pet King Brands

Recent Developments

April 2025: The FDA approved Faunamor , the first legally available treatment for Ichthyophthirius multifiliis (Ich or white spot disease) in ornamental fish. The formulation—containing methylthionine chloride, malachite green oxalate, and acriflavine chloride—can now be used in home aquariums and outdoor ponds, marking a significant advancement in aquatic pet healthcare.

The FDA approved , the first legally available treatment for Ichthyophthirius multifiliis (Ich or white spot disease) in ornamental fish. The formulation—containing methylthionine chloride, malachite green oxalate, and acriflavine chloride—can now be used in home aquariums and outdoor ponds, marking a significant advancement in aquatic pet healthcare. March 2024: AdvaCare Pharma launched over 160 new products, including the AdvaMate Pet Supplements line. This expansion supports rising global demand for companion animal wellness solutions, offering a broad range of veterinarian-formulated supplements and grooming products.

Conclusion

The exotic pets market is evolving rapidly as owners prioritize specialized care, preventive health, and personalized wellness solutions for nontraditional companion animals. Growing veterinary expertise, rising awareness of species-specific health risks, and sustained innovation across pharmaceuticals, nutrition, and diagnostics will continue to drive market growth through 2030.