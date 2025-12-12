False Eyelashes Market Trends by Product Type, Constituent, and Region

The global false eyelashes market was valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2.75 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is driven by the rising popularity of beauty enhancement trends, increasing usage of cosmetics, and growing consumer interest in makeup products. The influence of social media, evolving fashion trends, and increasing beauty consciousness—particularly among younger consumers—continue to boost global demand.

However, the market faces certain restraints. Risks of eye infections and injuries associated with formaldehyde-based adhesives pose health concerns, while intense competition from local manufacturers and government-regulated import/export restrictions create obstacles for market expansion.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for around 36% of global market revenue in 2024.

The U.S. dominated the North American market with an 83% share in 2024.

By product type, the strip false eyelashes segment held over 39% revenue share in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% through 2030.

By constituent, synthetic lashes accounted for approximately 65% of global market share in 2024.

By distribution channel, convenience stores held the largest share at about 43% in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 1.9 Billion

2030 Market Size Projection: USD 2.75 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 6.4%

Largest Market (2024): North America

Competitive Landscape

The false eyelashes market is highly fragmented, with both global and regional players contributing to competition. Brands are expanding internationally, diversifying product portfolios, and introducing innovative lash designs made from various materials to meet the preferences of different consumer segments. The rapid rise of e-commerce and widespread influencer marketing have significantly enhanced product visibility and accessibility, allowing brands to reach broader audiences and capitalize on emerging beauty trends.

Prominent Companies

Ardell International, Inc.

KISS Products, Inc.

MAC Cosmetics

Huda Beauty FZ-LLC

PAC Cosmetics

L’Oréal S.A.

House of Lashes

Parfums de Coeur, Ltd.

Beauty Box LLP

Kosé Corporation

Recent Developments

September 2024: Velour launched V by Velour, a new collection aimed at promoting personalized beauty expression. The line includes two ranges: eLASHtic, featuring Stretch-Fit Technology for improved fit, and everGREEN, made from biodegradable, plant-based fibers. The vegan everGREEN lashes are priced at USD 8 each or USD 12 for a 2-pack and are designed to resemble natural lashes.

May 2024: Khloé Kardashian collaborated with Tatti Lashes to release a new false lash line in Europe. Starting at £9.95, the collection includes three versatile strip lash styles offering a soft, winged appearance. These lashes are lightweight and reusable for up to 10 wear cycles with proper care.

Conclusion

The global false eyelashes market is poised for steady growth, supported by rising beauty consciousness, product innovation, social media influence, and expanding retail availability. While safety concerns and regulatory challenges persist, ongoing improvements in materials, adhesives, and design—as well as the continued growth of e-commerce—are expected to drive demand through 2030.