Fire Pits Market Insights by Product Type, Sales Channel, and Region

The global fire pits market was valued at USD 8.37 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 13.37 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2026 to 2033. Growth in this market is primarily driven by the worldwide shift toward enhanced outdoor living spaces. Homeowners increasingly consider patios, decks, and backyards as functional extensions of their indoor environments, prompting higher investment in outdoor décor, ambience, and entertainment features.

Fire pits have become a focal point of outdoor design, offering warmth, aesthetic appeal, and a welcoming atmosphere for social gatherings. The post-pandemic emphasis on home-centric lifestyles has further accelerated demand, as consumers seek outdoor upgrades that support relaxation, leisure, and entertainment within their residential spaces.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the global market with a 39.1% share in 2025.

The U.S. fire pits market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2026 to 2033.

Wood-burning fire pits dominated the product segment, accounting for 47.9% share in 2025.

The classic fire pit category was the leading type, representing 38.8% share in 2025.

Outdoor fire pits remained the largest end-use segment with a 66.0% share in 2025.

Market Size & Forecast

2025 Market Size: USD 8.37 Billion

2033 Market Size Projection: USD 13.37 Billion

CAGR (2026–2033): 5.9%

Largest Market (2025): North America

Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Competitive Landscape

The global fire pits industry is highly competitive, with manufacturers expanding both online and offline distribution to improve accessibility. Companies are focusing on innovations such as safer ignition systems, smokeless combustion technologies, and weather-resistant materials. These advancements align with the growing consumer demand for durable, convenient, and aesthetically pleasing outdoor products.

Prominent Companies

Firepits UK

Galaxy Outdoor

Warming Trends Inc.

Crate and Barrel

Airxcel, Inc. (Suburban)

Fire Sense (Well Traveled Living)

Yaheetech.shop

KingSo

PALOFORM

LANDMANN (DS Group)

Recent Developments

November 2025 – FIGO Home:

Launched the Sylvesta and Vesta tabletop smokeless fire pit lines, designed for consumers seeking compact and multifunctional outdoor solutions. These products offer durable construction, multiple accessories, and optional grill attachments. FIGO Home primarily serves the U.S., ships globally, maintains full control of its supply chain, and continues to grow rapidly with annual revenues nearing USD 1 million and strong customer ratings.

Introduced the Infinity Flame, a propane-powered fire pit engineered to replicate the brand’s signature wood-burning flame while offering push-button ignition and zero cleanup. With a dual-burner system, 72,000 BTU output, and a burn time exceeding 5.5 hours using a standard propane tank, the model targets families seeking convenient, smokeless warmth. It is priced at USD 599.99 and sold exclusively through the Solo Stove website.

Conclusion

The global fire pits market is poised for steady growth supported by rising consumer investment in outdoor living, innovations in product design, and expanding retail availability. As outdoor spaces continue to evolve into multifunctional living areas, fire pits will remain a key component of residential and commercial outdoor environments.