Fitness App Market Insights by Platform, Device, Type, and Region

The global fitness app market was valued at USD 10.59 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 33.58 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 13.59% from 2025 to 2033. This growth is fueled by rising health awareness, technological advancements, the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and favorable economic factors such as increasing disposable income and healthcare expenditures.

The demand for personalized wellness experiences, driven by AI innovations and wearable technology, has transformed the way individuals approach fitness. Modern fitness apps offer real-time tracking and analytics, empowering users to achieve their health goals—whether improving endurance, building strength, or enhancing overall well-being. The table below highlights leading fitness apps of 2025, detailing key features and usage statistics for a comprehensive view of the top platforms in the fitness tech space.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the global fitness app market in 2024, accounting for the largest revenue share of 39.93%.

Canada is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

By type, the exercise & weight loss segment held the largest revenue share in 2024.

By platform, the iOS segment led the market in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 10.59 Billion

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 33.58 Billion

CAGR (2025–2033): 13.59%

Largest Market (2024): North America

Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Competitive Landscape

Leading players in the fitness app market focus on growth strategies such as expanding product portfolios, forming partnerships, pursuing mergers and acquisitions, and broadening their geographic presence. Companies are also investing in AI-driven personalization, gamification, and integrated health solutions to maintain a competitive edge.

Prominent Companies

MyFitnessPal, Inc.

adidas Group

ASICS Corporation

Google (Alphabet Inc.)

Nike, Inc.

Under Armour, Inc.

Azumio, Inc.

Fooducate (acquired by Maple Media LLC)

Sweat

Noom, Inc.

Polar Electro

Recent Developments

June 2024 – Talkspace & FitOn Collaboration:

Talkspace, a leading online behavioral healthcare provider, partnered with FitOn, a top fitness app and digital wellness platform. This collaboration aims to provide a holistic solution integrating mental health and physical fitness , emphasizing the importance of combining these elements in daily routines.

March 2024 – FIIT Expansion in the UK:

FIIT, recognized as the UK’s leading fitness app, launched an integrated hybrid fitness solution to embed fitness routines into everyday life. The platform established partnerships across global gyms, fitness centers, Build-to-Rent (BTR) residential properties, hospitality sectors, corporate wellness programs, and professional fitness training, positioning itself as a market pioneer in hybrid fitness solutions.

Conclusion

The global fitness app market is poised for strong growth, driven by technological innovations, rising health awareness, and demand for personalized, integrated wellness solutions. As fitness apps continue to evolve with AI, wearables, and hybrid fitness models, they are becoming essential tools for individuals seeking convenient and effective ways to manage health and wellness globally.