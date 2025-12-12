MMJ Health Announces Christmas Pricing to Help Patients Beat the Holiday Appointment Rush

New patient evaluations reduced from $249 to $169 for a limited time

Florida, 2025-12-12 — /EPR Network/ — As the holiday season begins to settle in and seasonal residents find their way back to the Sunshine State, MMJ Health has announced a limited-time Christmas pricing campaign designed to help patients secure medical marijuana evaluations before appointment availability becomes increasingly limited.

Running from December 12 through December 19, the Christmas offer allows both new and returning patients to take advantage of reduced pricing, provided their appointments take place before December 31.

The timing is intentional. December has long been one of the busiest months for medical marijuana clinics across Florida. Between snowbirds returning for the winter, patients attempting to schedule around holiday travel, and year-end demand, appointment calendars can fill faster than many expect.

“This is a pattern we see every year,” said Marshall Morgan, CEO of MMJ Health. “As December progresses, availability starts tightening. Patients who wait until the last minute often find themselves dealing with longer wait times or fewer options. Our Christmas pricing is meant to reward early action and make the process easier during a busy season.”

A Clear, Time-Sensitive Offer

Unlike flash sales or unclear promotions, MMJ Health’s Christmas pricing is built around transparency and timing. Patients who qualify during the promotional window can lock in significantly reduced rates, as long as their visit is completed by the end of the year.

For the Christmas campaign, MMJ Health is offering:

New patient evaluations reduced from $249 to $169

reduced from Renewals reduced from $150 to $135

The offer is available only between December 12 and December 19, with appointments required to occur before December 31 in order to receive the discounted pricing.

“We wanted this to be straightforward,” Morgan explained. “No confusing fine print. No guessing. Patients know exactly what the pricing is, how long the offer lasts, and what they need to do to qualify.”

Why December Booking Matters

For many patients, December can feel deceptively flexible. The calendar may look open at first glance, but appointment slots tend to disappear quickly once holiday travel, clinic hours, and seasonal demand converge.

MMJ Health has seen a consistent increase in last-minute scheduling attempts in late December, particularly from patients who underestimated how quickly availability would shrink.

“People often assume they’ll have time later,” Morgan said. “But by the final week of December, options can be limited. Booking earlier removes that uncertainty.”

The Christmas campaign is intended to encourage patients to take care of their evaluations proactively, rather than dealing with scheduling stress as the New Year approaches.

A Holiday Bonus Designed to Be Shared

In keeping with the spirit of the season, MMJ Health is also introducing a ‘Give One, Get One’ referral bonus during the Christmas campaign.

Patients who refer a friend during the promotional period will receive $25 off, and the referred patient will also receive $25 off, once both appointments are completed.

“The holidays naturally bring conversations with family and friends,” Morgan noted. “If someone you know has been considering a medical marijuana evaluation, this is an easy time to point them in the right direction and help them save at the same time.”

Starting With a Simple Qualification Check

MMJ Health encourages anyone interested in the Christmas pricing to begin with a quick online qualification check. The process helps determine eligibility before scheduling, saving time for both patients and providers.

With clinics across Florida and telehealth options available, MMJ Health continues to focus on making medical marijuana evaluations accessible without unnecessary delays.

About MMJ Health

MMJ Health is a trusted provider of medical marijuana evaluations in Florida, known for its patient-first approach and licensed medical professionals. With multiple locations statewide and a clear, compliant process, MMJ Health helps patients navigate their evaluations with confidence and clarity.

Christmas pricing is available December 12–19. Appointments must occur before December 31.

To begin the qualification process or learn more, visit MMJHealth.com.