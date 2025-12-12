FoodChain ID Launches PartnerLink Program to Help Food Manufacturers and Consultants Simplify Global Compliance

Fairfield, Iowa, 2025-12-12 — /EPR Network/ — FoodChain ID, a leader in global food safety and regulatory compliance, today announced PartnerLink, a new program designed to help food manufacturers, consultants, labs, and technology providers to help their clients with all the new food regulations, and speed up internal and ensure compliance.

“If you work with food, beverage, cosmetics, supplements, or even attorneys dealing with food regulations, then we should talk,” says Marc Losito, Vice President of Strategy & Ops. “The regulatory maze gets more complicated every month, and partners can help their clients speed up the process. “

Food regulations are changing rapidly, and many requirements are scattered, untranslated, or hard to interpret. FoodChain ID has 26+ years of regulatory experience, 30,000 customers in 100+ countries, and requirements data used by 50+ government agencies, including the FDA.

“I have a lot of clients that need help figuring out the regulation maze,” says CEO of Conspirito, Roland Verweij. “FoodChain ID makes the process much quicker and more accurate—taking hours vs. weeks of research.”

Built to Support Partner Growth

“The partner program includes competitive margins, a partner locator, jump-start margins, leads, MDF and SPIFFs, Deal Reg and free training,” says the Partner Manager, Patricia Heyssel.

Verweij said, “I love the new FoodChain ID partner program. They quickly got me up to speed, and even helped me to start generating leads.”

For more information about the FoodChain ID Partner Program, visit partners.foodchainid.com

About FoodChain ID

FoodChain ID supports more than 30,000 companies worldwide with technology-enabled tools and expert-reviewed regulatory intelligence. The company helps organizations keep products safe, compliant, and ready for market across product development, regulatory compliance, food safety certification, product certification, and testing. Learn more at www.foodchainid.com.