DAB Graphics Ltd Enhances Outdoor Education with Custom Interpretation Boards

LONDON, 2025-12-15 — /EPR Network/ — DAB Graphics Ltd, based in Grimsby, is helping communities across the UK bring outdoor spaces to life through professionally designed interpretation boards. These visually rich and informative panels are increasingly used in parks, woodlands, coastal paths, and heritage sites to engage the public and encourage deeper understanding of local environments.

“At DAB Graphics, we believe interpretation boards should be not only informative but also visually engaging and appealing to the reader,” says the in-house design team.

Whether the subject is wildlife, local history, environmental awareness, or biodiversity, DAB Graphics offers a complete solution that helps clients communicate clearly and effectively in any setting.

Bespoke Designs Tailored to Every Project

Every project starts with collaboration. DAB Graphics works closely with clients to understand the message they want to share. Their in-house design studio produces bespoke artwork and illustrations, ensuring that each panel is tailored to the audience and location.

Clients can choose from a wide range of themes including history, heritage, woodland life, pond ecosystems, and wildlife. With access to an extensive library of wildlife photography and illustrations, the team can support a broad variety of educational and interpretive goals. Custom illustrations can also be created to fit unique project needs and budget considerations.

Flexible, Durable Materials Built for the Outdoors

DAB Graphics offers multiple material options for interpretation boards to suit various locations and budgets. These include printed Aluminium – DuraPanel, GRP (fibreglass), Acrylic, and ACM (Dibond).

DuraPanel and GRP are especially suited for exposed environments. Both options come with a 10-year warranty against UV fading, and offer strong resistance to graffiti and fire. These materials provide excellent longevity, even in coastal or urban settings with high footfall.

Interpretation Panels That Educate and Inspire

Interpretation boards do more than inform — they inspire. Used effectively, they help visitors connect with a site’s history, appreciate local biodiversity, and better understand environmental issues.

DAB Graphics has delivered interpretation panels for a wide range of settings including village greens, nature reserves, city centres, and walking trails. These installations support outdoor learning, community awareness, and heritage preservation.

For wildlife-focused projects, the company offers a growing selection of Habitat Panels. These provide a cost-effective and visually consistent way to create multiple signs on related themes.

Display Frames to Suit All Settings

In addition to printed panels, DAB Graphics supplies high-quality mounting solutions. Clients can choose from a variety of lectern-style frames in oak or powder-coated and galvanised steel.

For more traditional or space-limited applications, vertical display frames are available in standard A0 to A3 sizes. This flexibility ensures that interpretation boards not only look good, but also fit their surroundings appropriately.

Designed for Longevity and Impact

Built to last and designed to inform, DAB Graphics’ interpretation boards are made for real-world conditions. With long warranties and minimal maintenance requirements, they are ideal for public spaces of all kinds.

From small community projects to large-scale outdoor education initiatives, DAB Graphics Ltd offers expert support every step of the way. To request a no-obligation quote or estimate, simply contact their Grimsby office directly.

For more information about design options, materials, or to explore bespoke interpretation boards tailored to your project, contact DAB Graphics Ltd today.