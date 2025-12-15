Central Nervous System Therapeutic Market 2030: Psychiatric Drugs Enter a New Era​

Central Nervous System Therapeutics Market Summary

The global central nervous system (CNS) therapeutics market was valued at USD 130.1 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 254.6 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is strongly influenced by the rapid expansion of the aging population. According to the World Health Organization, the number of people aged 60 years and above is projected to reach 2.1 billion by 2050, driving a notable rise in CNS disorders. Conditions such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s are increasingly prevalent among older adults, generating significant demand for effective therapeutic solutions and creating substantial opportunities across the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors.

Beyond demographic changes, the growing incidence of multiple sclerosis (MS) further fuels market expansion. Recent data from the National Multiple Sclerosis Society indicates that 2.9 million people worldwide are living with MS, with about 1 million individuals affected in the U.S. alone. As such disorders continue to increase in frequency, healthcare providers are turning toward advanced therapeutic options, pushing pharmaceutical companies to accelerate the development of novel and more targeted CNS treatments.

The rising recognition and destigmatization of mental health issues also play a crucial role in shaping the market landscape. Increasing discussions around conditions such as anxiety and depression have led to stronger demand for modern, effective mental health therapies. This shift influences treatment-seeking behavior as well as healthcare policies, further driving the adoption of CNS therapeutics.

Ongoing innovations in neurology, molecular biology, and neuroimaging technologies underline the dynamic nature of CNS research. Pharmaceutical companies are intensifying R&D investments, with personalized medicine, gene therapy, and precision-based drug development emerging as powerful tools to address diverse CNS disorders. These scientific advancements continue to expand treatment possibilities and improve patient outcomes.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the global CNS therapeutics market with a 39.5% revenue share in 2024.

The U.S. accounted for 89.3% of the North America market in 2024.

By disease type, mental health therapeutics held the largest share at 40.2% in 2024.

By drug class, CNS stimulants led the market with a 25.5% revenue share in 2024.

By distribution channel, hospital pharmacies accounted for 46.3% of revenue in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 130.1 Billion

USD 130.1 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 254.6 Billion

USD 254.6 Billion CAGR (2025–2030): 7.7%

7.7% Largest Market (2024): North America

North America Fastest-Growing Market: Asia Pacific

Key Central Nervous System Therapeutics Company Insights

Leading companies in the CNS therapeutics market include Biogen, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Inc., and others, all of which emphasize extensive R&D programs, regulatory progress, and strategic collaborations. Partnerships with academic research centers, awareness initiatives for CNS disorders, and the pursuit of innovative treatment pathways form the core of their growth strategies.

Biogen focuses on developing advanced therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases such as multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, and spinal muscular atrophy. Known for products like Tecfidera, the company also collaborates with partners such as Sangamo Therapeutics to advance gene therapy technologies.

Takeda maintains a strong presence in neuroscience, particularly in the treatment of ADHD and major depressive disorder. The company continues to invest heavily in CNS research, aiming to address unmet clinical needs through novel therapeutic options.

Key Central Nervous System Therapeutics Companies

Biogen

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

Merck & Co., Inc.

AstraZeneca

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Novartis AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Conclusion

The central nervous system therapeutics market is set for sustained expansion, driven by an aging global population, increasing prevalence of neurodegenerative and mental health disorders, and escalating demand for innovative treatment options. With strong R&D momentum, rising public awareness, and advancements in precision medicine and gene therapy, the industry is undergoing significant transformation. As both established players and emerging companies continue to innovate, the market is expected to deliver substantial therapeutic benefits while achieving robust growth through 2030.