Coated Glass Market 2030: Why Regulations Favor High-Performance Glass

Coated Glass Market Summary

The global coated glass market was valued at USD 38.01 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 71.71 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2024 to 2030. Market growth is strongly driven by the increasing adoption of green buildings and the rising focus on enhancing energy efficiency across residential and commercial infrastructure. Coated glass plays a critical role in temperature regulation within buildings by reflecting infrared energy, helping keep indoor spaces cool in warm climates and retain heat in colder regions. This dual functionality significantly reduces reliance on heating and cooling systems, contributing to sustainability efforts.

In the construction sector, coated glass is widely utilized in façades and windows as part of insulated glazing units. The continued expansion of the U.S. construction industry is anticipated to support market growth, especially as the country implements large-scale infrastructure initiatives. The USD 1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill is expected to bolster structural development in transportation, energy, telecommunications, broadband, and related sectors at an annual growth rate of 8.9% from 2020 to 2025, directly benefiting demand for coated glass across multiple applications.

Although the construction industry rebounded during 2021 due to declining COVID-19 cases, it faced subdued demand in 2022 amid tighter monetary policies and rising borrowing costs. The uncertainty persisted through 2023 due to recession concerns and elevated energy prices. Despite these challenges, innovation remains a defining trend in the coated glass market. Jumbo-coated architectural glass is gaining traction, prompting companies to invest in advanced production capabilities. For example, in December 2023, Emirates Glass LLC introduced a Jumbo Series production line featuring Vortex Pro Convection technology, allowing for the production of coated glass with high and low emissivity levels of 8 cm and 0.02 cm, respectively.

Order a free sample PDF of the Coated Glass Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific accounted for 35.0% of global revenue in 2023.

of global revenue in 2023. Architectural applications represented over 89.0% of total revenue in 2023.

of total revenue in 2023. By coating type, the soft coating segment held more than 69.0% share in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 38.01 Billion

USD 38.01 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 71.71 Billion

USD 71.71 Billion CAGR (2024–2030): 9.6%

9.6% Largest Market (2023): Asia Pacific

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Prominent industry participants include Euroglas, AGC Inc., China Glass Holding, Ltd., and Guardian Industries, among others. Leading companies maintain competitiveness through innovation, sustainability initiatives, and expansion strategies.

AGC Inc. introduced a new range of low-carbon glass designed to reduce environmental impact, with production improvements that enable over 40% reduction in carbon emissions. Investments in R&D and sustainable innovation remain central to its growth strategy.

China Glass Holdings, Ltd. completed the acquisition of Orda Glass Ltd LLP for USD 67.5 million, strengthening its production capabilities and market footprint.

Emerging players such as Riou Glass, Central Glass Co., Ltd., SCHOTT AG, and Vitro Architectural Glass are gaining momentum through acquisitions and portfolio expansion.

Riou Glass enhanced its high-performance solutions by acquiring Spain-based Vidresif in November 2023 to expand its presence in laminated, tempered, and coated glass products across the Spanish market.

Mergers and acquisitions remain a dominant strategy for new entrants to gain market share in this highly competitive industry.

Key Coated Glass Companies

AGC Inc.

Central Glass Co. Ltd.

CEVITAL GROUP

China Glass Holding, Ltd.

Euroglas

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd.

Guardian Industries

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.

Saint-Gobain

SCHOTT AG

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The coated glass market is poised for strong growth through 2030, supported by global sustainability trends, rising demand for energy-efficient building materials, and expanding construction activities. Technological advancements—particularly in jumbo-coated architectural glass—along with major infrastructure investments, are reinforcing market momentum. As leading companies continue to innovate and acquire strategic assets, the industry is expected to evolve rapidly, offering enhanced performance solutions and wider adoption across architectural and industrial applications.