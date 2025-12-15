Pump Technical Services – Sole UK Supplier of Jung Pumpen Products

Kent, United Kingdom, 2025-12-15 — /EPR Network/ — Pump Technical Services Limited is proud to serve as the sole supplier of Jung Pumpen products in the UK. From its base in Kent, the company provides reliable wastewater pumping solutions nationwide, offering high-quality support for residential, commercial, and industrial environments. For customers seeking German-engineered excellence in wastewater management, Pump Technical Services delivers the full range of Jung Pumps, backed by expert service and technical know-how. Call 01322 357080 for more information.

Trusted Jung Pumpen Supplier Based in Kent

As the only authorised UK supplier of Jung Pumpen, Pump Technical Services Limited stands behind every product it sells. Jung Pumpen has long been regarded as one of Europe’s most respected manufacturers of drainage and wastewater systems. With decades of specialist experience and factory-trained engineers, Pump Technical Services ensures UK customers receive tailored advice, original parts, and unmatched product support.

German Engineering Since 1924 – The Jung Pumpen Legacy

Jung Pumpen was founded in 1924 by Heinrich Christian Jung, a skilled craftsman from Steinhagen, Germany. Originally designing slurry pumps for agricultural use, the company introduced the world’s first submersible pump in 1954—marking a turning point in wastewater technology. In the 1970s, Jung Pumpen launched the now-iconic U3 submersible pump, with the seventh-generation U3 model released globally in 2022. All Jung Pumps continue to be manufactured in Germany by a dedicated team of over 365 staff, reflecting a commitment to quality and innovation.

Solutions for Every Environment

Jung Pumpen designs and produces a wide variety of solutions for wastewater disposal and drainage. Their product lineup includes:

• Pumps for greywater and foul water

• Compact and large-scale lifting stations

• Sewage pumping stations

• Advanced control units and accessories

These products are suitable for both residential and commercial use. Popular models supplied by Pump Technical Services include the U3K, U3K Spezial, Trashmaster, Foulmaster, and Plancofix. Whether for a basement utility room or a high-demand commercial site, Jung Pumps deliver durability and performance.

Beyond Sales – Expert Support, Servicing and Repairs

Pump Technical Services Limited offers more than just product supply. Its team of engineers provides ongoing maintenance, site inspections, and fast-response repairs for all Jung Pumpen installations. Even though Jung Pumps are engineered to last, regular servicing helps ensure long-term efficiency and safety. Engineers can clean and test equipment on-site and provide emergency support if any component requires urgent attention.

A Specialist Approach with Long-Term Benefits

By working with a dedicated Jung Pumpen supplier, customers gain access to precise knowledge, genuine components, and manufacturer-backed solutions. Every engineer at Pump Technical Services Limited is trained specifically on Jung Pumps and their full operating systems. With UK-wide coverage and a strong focus on reliability, the company remains the trusted partner for all Jung Pumpen supply and service needs.

For more details on Jung Pumpen and the full range of Jung Pumps available in the UK, visit Pump Technical Services Limited.