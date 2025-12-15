Companion Animal Diagnostics Market 2030: Startups Reinvent Pet Lab Services

The global companion animal diagnostics market size was valued at USD 6.35 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach USD 11.03 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 9.66% from 2025 to 2030. Growing pet ownership across major countries, including the United States, Brazil, and China, continues to elevate the need for advanced veterinary care. Pet owners are increasingly prioritizing early disease detection, preventive health measures, and individualized treatment strategies for their animals.

This shift is largely driven by the rising prevalence of zoonotic diseases, which are transferable from animals to humans, reinforcing the importance of strong animal health management systems. As a result, veterinary diagnostics play a more essential role in enabling early identification of illnesses, supporting timely medical interventions, and improving overall companion animal health outcomes while also strengthening public health protection. Factors such as greater spending on animal healthcare, increasing disease incidence in pets, diagnostic technology advancements, and a growing medicalization rate continue to propel market growth.

In September 2024, Zoetis introduced the Vetscan OptiCell, an AI-powered, cartridge-based hematology analyzer that delivers laboratory-grade complete blood count (CBC) diagnostics directly at the point of care. This next-generation solution improves clinical accuracy, enhances workflow efficiency, and offers a compact, user-friendly design suited for veterinary practices. With its public debut scheduled for the London Vet Show in November 2024, the innovation is expected to significantly influence market expansion.

The launch of Vetscan OptiCell is set to support faster, more reliable on-site blood analysis, enabling veterinarians to make more immediate and informed treatment decisions. Its AI-enhanced capabilities reduce dependence on external laboratory services, lowering turnaround times and operational costs. As veterinary facilities increasingly seek advanced point-of-care diagnostic systems, demand for such solutions is likely to accelerate. This development further strengthens Zoetis’ position in the veterinary diagnostics landscape and fosters greater industrywide innovation.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for the largest revenue share of 38.25% in 2024.

The U.S. market is expanding rapidly due to technological advancements that support early disease detection and personalized pet treatments, along with the strong presence of major industry players.

By testing category, the clinical chemistry segment led the market with a 23.20% share in 2024.

By animal type, the dogs segment represented the largest market share in 2024.

By product, consumables, reagents & kits dominated the market in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 6.35 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 11.03 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 9.66%

North America: Largest regional market in 2024

Asia Pacific: Fastest-growing regional market

Key Companion Animal Diagnostics Company Insights

The companion animal diagnostics sector remains highly competitive, with leading companies such as IDEXX Laboratories, Zoetis Inc., Heska Corporation (now part of Mars, Inc.), and Thermo Fisher Scientific maintaining strong market positions. These companies consistently pursue mergers, acquisitions, product innovations, and geographic expansions to strengthen their presence. The emergence of regional players and increased investment in research and development continue to intensify competition and influence industry dynamics.

Key Companion Animal Diagnostics Companies

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

Zoetis

Antech Diagnostics, Inc. (Mars Inc.)

Agrolabo S.p.A.

Embark Veterinary, Inc.

Esaote SPA

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Innovative Diagnostics SAS

Virbac

FUJIFILM Corporation

Conclusion

The companion animal diagnostics market is expanding rapidly, supported by rising pet ownership, growing awareness of preventive healthcare, technological innovations, and the increasing incidence of zoonotic diseases. With advanced diagnostic solutions such as AI-powered point-of-care systems gaining traction, veterinary practices are better equipped to deliver timely and accurate care. As leading companies continue to invest in innovation, and emerging markets witness increased adoption of veterinary diagnostics, the industry is poised for sustained and robust growth through 2030.