Rental Air Compressor Market Grows with Infrastructure Development

The global rental air compressor market was valued at USD 6,294.9 million in 2024 and is forecast to reach USD 10,811.3 million by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2025 to 2033. Market growth is supported by consistent demand from construction, mining, oil & gas, and manufacturing industries, where temporary and project-based equipment requirements are common.

Rising infrastructure development, increased mining activities, and ongoing energy projects are encouraging end users to adopt rental air compressors as a practical alternative to ownership. Rental solutions offer cost efficiency, operational flexibility, and eliminate the need for long-term maintenance and capital investment. As a result, companies increasingly rely on short- to medium-term rentals to manage seasonal workloads and specialized project requirements.

Technological advancements are further strengthening market momentum. End users are showing growing interest in energy-efficient and advanced compressor systems, prompting rental providers to upgrade their fleets with modern models featuring variable speed drives and improved energy performance. In addition, tightening environmental regulations are driving demand for compliant equipment, with rentals enabling users to meet emission standards without committing to new equipment purchases.

Key Market Trends & Insights

  • Asia Pacific led the global rental air compressor market, accounting for a 43.9% revenue share in 2024.
  • China is expected to register a strong CAGR of 7.3% between 2025 and 2033.
  • Portable air compressors dominated the product segment with a 65.5% revenue share in 2024.
  • Oil-filled compressors accounted for 56.2% of total revenue by technology in 2024.
  • The construction sector emerged as the largest end-use segment, holding a 37.1% revenue share in 2024.

Market Size & CAGR

  • 2024 Market Size: USD 6,294.9 million
  • 2033 Projected Market Size: USD 10,811.3 million
  • CAGR (2025–2033): 6.1%

Competitive Landscape Insights

The rental air compressor market is moderately consolidated, with established global and regional players focusing on expanding rental fleets, enhancing service capabilities, and offering technologically advanced equipment. Leading companies include Atlas Copco, OTC Industrial Technologies, and United Rentals Inc.

OTC Industrial Technologies operates a diversified industrial equipment and services portfolio in the U.S., offering air compressors, pumps, motors, filtration systems, and related machinery through multiple subsidiaries and air supply brands. United Rentals Inc. provides a broad range of rental equipment, including portable and stationary air compressors sourced from major manufacturers such as Atlas Copco, Hitachi Global Air Power, Doosan Corporation, and Mi-T-M Corporation.

Key Rental Air Compressor Companies

  • Caterpillar Inc.
  • Atlas Copco
  • OTC Industrial Technologies
  • United Rentals Inc.
  • Sunbelt Rentals
  • Texas First Rentals
  • Empire Tool Rentals
  • Pro Rental & Sales
  • Mountain Air Compressor
  • MacAllister Rentals
  • Coast to Coast Equipment Rentals
  • Harris Equipment Rental
  • H&E Equipment Services
  • Loxam Group

Conclusion

The rental air compressor market is set for sustained growth through 2033, driven by rising industrial activity, infrastructure development, and a strong preference for flexible, cost-effective equipment solutions. Increasing adoption of energy-efficient technologies and compliance-driven rentals further enhance market potential. With Asia Pacific maintaining regional dominance and construction remaining the key end-use sector, rental air compressors will continue to play a critical role in supporting project-based and short-term industrial operations globally.

