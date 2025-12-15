Veterinary Hospital Market 2033: How Technology is Transforming Care?

The global veterinary hospital market was valued at USD 61.64 billion in 2024 and is forecast to reach USD 120.13 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 7.74% from 2025 to 2033. Key drivers contributing to this growth include the consolidation of veterinary hospitals, rising pet ownership and adoption rates, increasing awareness of animal health, and the expanding utilization of pet insurance.

The consolidation of veterinary hospitals is significantly transforming the structure of the animal healthcare industry, shifting it away from fragmented, independently operated clinics toward larger, corporate-owned hospital networks. This trend is fueled by the increasing complexity of veterinary services, which now require sophisticated, capital-intensive infrastructure such as advanced diagnostic laboratories, digital imaging tools, surgical facilities, and cloud-based practice management systems. Independent clinics often lack the resources to invest in these technologies, making consolidation an attractive solution.

As demand for comprehensive, round-the-clock veterinary care continues to rise alongside pet ownership growth, corporate consolidators are acquiring standalone practices and integrating them into standardized, multi-location platforms. These networks streamline operations by centralizing key functions such as procurement, administrative management, marketing, and human resources. For retiring veterinarians, consolidation offers a financially secure exit, while younger veterinarians benefit from reduced administrative responsibilities and access to enhanced technological resources. Consolidators also leverage their scale to introduce tiered care offerings, subscription-based wellness plans, and telehealth services, improving customer retention and increasing lifetime client value.

Moreover, consolidation is enabling the modernization of veterinary care into a more consumer-oriented, omnichannel service model. Integrated hospital networks can implement unified pricing strategies, centralized appointment systems, and AI-powered analytics to track performance and client engagement across hundreds of locations. This coordinated approach supports the expansion of specialty services—such as dermatology, dentistry, oncology, and rehabilitation—within existing facilities, boosting revenue per patient visit. It also facilitates bundled diagnostic, pharmacy, and follow-up care packages that strengthen client loyalty and improve operational efficiency. In addition, consolidated groups benefit from strong purchasing power, allowing them to negotiate better rates for pharmaceuticals and medical equipment, which promotes further investments in infrastructure upgrades and staff training.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Regional Insights: North America led the veterinary hospital market with 36.95% of the global share in 2024. Strong growth is supported by rising pet ownership, increasing emphasis on animal health, and the continued trend of pet humanization. The region benefits from advanced technologies such as AI-powered diagnostic solutions, telemedicine, electronic health records, wearable health monitors, and minimally invasive surgical techniques. Expansion efforts are evident; for example, in July 2023, Trupanion partnered with over 60 North American multi-location veterinary groups to streamline direct payments and simplify billing for pet owners and clinicians.

By Animal Type: The companion animals segment accounted for 62.56% of the market in 2024 and is expected to expand at the fastest pace. Growing global pet ownership and increasing emotional attachment to pets are major contributors. By 2025, more than 50% of the world's population is projected to own a pet. The U.S., EU, and China collectively have over 500 million dogs and cats, while the U.S. alone reports 94 million pet-owning households (71%), including 68 million dogs and 49 million cats.

By Type: The surgery segment is projected to grow at the highest rate, with a CAGR of 8.58% during the forecast period. The development of advanced surgical tools, robotic-assisted procedures, 3D printing applications, and VR-based veterinary training is enhancing the quality and efficiency of animal surgery. Increasing demand for minimally invasive and specialized procedures is also boosting growth. Livestock surgeries—ranging from reproductive management to trauma repair—are gaining traction as farmers seek to protect herd productivity and meet the needs of intensive farming systems.

By Sector: The private sector remained the largest segment in 2024, holding around 60% of the market and growing the fastest from 2025 to 2033. The segment benefits from rising disposable incomes, a preference for personalized veterinary care, technological advancements such as AI diagnostics and telemedicine, and increasing pet insurance adoption. Insurance coverage reduces financial barriers and encourages pet owners to seek timely, high-quality care.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 61.64 Billion

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 120.13 Billion

CAGR (2025-2033): 7.74%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Leading companies in the veterinary hospital market are focusing on expansion, partnerships, and service enhancements to strengthen their competitive positioning. Strategic initiatives such as network expansion, cross-regional collaborations, advancements in digital care, and investments in specialty services are enabling companies to broaden their reach and improve operational capabilities.

Key Players

The Animal Medical Center

VCA Animal Hospitals

VetStrategy

Royal Veterinary College (RVC)

École Nationale Vétérinaire d’Alfort (ENVA)

Tierärztliche Hochschule Hannover (TiHo)

Beijing Xintiandi International Animal Hospital

MaxPetZ

Daktari Animal Hospital

SASH Vets

HVM Brasil

OVAH South Africa

CVS Group

Greencross Vets

National Veterinary Associates, Inc. (NVA)

Pets at Home Group PLC

Animal Hospital, Inc.

All Pets Veterinary Hospital

Conclusion

The veterinary hospital market is poised for substantial growth, driven by rising global pet ownership, increased awareness of animal health, expanding insurance adoption, and the rapid consolidation of veterinary clinics into larger, technology-enabled networks. Market expansion—from USD 61.64 billion in 2024 to USD 120.13 billion by 2033—reflects the shift toward advanced, consumer-centric, and scalable veterinary care models. Consolidation is not only improving access to specialized services but also enabling operational efficiencies, standardized pricing, and integrated care solutions that enhance client satisfaction and long-term value. As technological innovation continues, and as veterinary service providers invest in modern infrastructure and digital tools, the market is expected to grow steadily while reshaping the future of companion and livestock animal healthcare worldwide.