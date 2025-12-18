Caressive Auto Haus Expands European Car Service in Melbourne With Dedicated Euro Diagnostics

West Footscray, VIC – Caressive Auto Haus has announced the expansion of its European car service in Melbourne with the addition of dedicated European vehicle diagnostics and specialised repair systems. This upgrade is designed to better support owners of BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Volkswagen, and other European vehicles across Melbourne’s inner west.

Meeting the Growing Demand for European Car Servicing in Melbourne

European cars are known for comfort, safety, and performance. However, they also require advanced tools and trained mechanics. Many car owners struggle to find reliable European car servicing in Melbourne that meets manufacturer standards.

Caressive Auto Haus has responded by investing in OEM-level diagnostic scanners, European-specific software, and experienced technicians trained to work on modern European vehicles. This ensures accurate fault detection, faster repairs, and long-term vehicle reliability.

Advanced Euro Diagnostics for Accurate Repairs

The new diagnostic systems allow Caressive Auto Haus to:

Read European engine and transmission fault codes

Diagnose electrical and electronic issues

Reset service lights and warning indicators

Perform log book servicing correctly

Handle complex systems like ABS, airbags, and ECU modules

These tools help reduce guesswork and unnecessary repairs, saving time and money for customers.

Complete European Car Services Under One Roof

Caressive Auto Haus now offers a full range of European car services, including:

European log book servicing

BMW, Mercedes, Audi, and Volkswagen servicing

European brake and clutch repairs

Car air conditioning service and regas

European car electrical repairs

Mechanical repairs and diagnostics

All services follow manufacturer guidelines to help protect vehicle warranty and performance.

Local, Trusted European Car Mechanics in West Footscray

Located in West Footscray, VIC, Caressive Auto Haus serves drivers across Melbourne and surrounding suburbs. The workshop is known for transparent pricing, honest advice, and quality workmanship.

“Our goal is to make European car service in Melbourne easy, reliable, and stress-free,” said the Founder for Caressive Auto Haus. “With dedicated Euro diagnostics, we can now deliver dealer-level care without dealer-level costs.”

For more information about Caressive Auto Haus visit https://caressiveautohaus.com.au/

About Caressive Auto Haus

Caressive Auto Haus is a full-service automotive workshop specialising in car repairs, car servicing, European car maintenance, mechanical repairs, and diagnostics. The business proudly supports private car owners, families, and fleet customers across Melbourne.

For professional European car service in Melbourne, drivers can book an inspection or service directly with Caressive Auto Haus.

Contact Information

Phone: 1300 511 550