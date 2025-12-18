Pen Needles Market 2030: E-Commerce Edges Out Pharmacies Fast

Pen Needles Market Summary

The global pen needles market was valued at USD 4.1 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 7.8 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is largely driven by the increasing global prevalence of diabetes, which continues to create sustained demand for reliable and convenient insulin delivery solutions.

According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), approximately 642 million people are projected to be living with diabetes by 2040, highlighting the growing patient pool requiring long-term insulin therapy. As diabetes incidence rises worldwide, particularly in emerging economies, the demand for pen needles is anticipated to grow steadily throughout the forecast period. Pen needles play a crucial role in insulin administration, making them an essential component of diabetes care.

Pen injectors are widely preferred by patients for administering insulin and other injectable medications due to their ease of use and dosing accuracy. The increasing burden of diabetes has been closely linked to the global rise in obesity, which remains one of the primary risk factors for the disease. According to Diabetes.co.uk, obesity contributes to 80–85% of the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. As obesity rates continue to climb globally, the number of individuals requiring insulin therapy is also increasing, thereby driving demand for insulin pens and pen needles.

Technological advancements in pen needle design are further supporting market expansion. Manufacturers are focused on enhancing patient comfort, safety, and usability through innovations in needle length, thickness, and coating. For instance, in 2021, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) launched the BD Nano Ultra-Fine pen needle, featuring a 4 mm needle length designed to reduce injection pain while ensuring effective insulin delivery. Such developments address key patient concerns related to discomfort and compliance, strengthening adoption rates and contributing to market growth.

Order a free sample PDF of the Pen Needles Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Europe dominated the global pen needles market with a 36.8% revenue share in 2024.

North America held a strong position, accounting for 28.8% of the global revenue share in 2024.

By product type, the standard segment led the market, capturing over 87.3% of revenue in 2024.

Based on needle length, 5 mm pen needles represented a significant share, accounting for over 20.6% of revenue in 2024.

By therapy, the insulin therapy segment dominated the market with over 85.2% share in 2024 and is expected to continue witnessing strong growth during the forecast period.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 4.1 Billion

USD 4.1 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 7.8 Billion

USD 7.8 Billion CAGR (2025–2030): 10.1%

10.1% Largest Market: Europe (2024)

Key Pen Needles Company Insights

The pen needles market is highly competitive, with leading players actively pursuing strategies to strengthen their market presence. Major companies such as Novo Nordisk A/S, Becton Dickinson and Company, and Terumo Corp. are focusing on both organic and inorganic growth initiatives, including product innovation, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and geographic expansion. These strategies aim to address unmet clinical needs, enhance patient experience, and expand access to advanced insulin delivery solutions across global markets.

Key Pen Needles Companies

Novo Nordisk A/S

Becton Dickinson and Company

Terumo Corp.

Owen Mumford Ltd.

Ypsomed

B. Braun Melsungen AG

HTL-STREFA

UltiMed, Inc.

Allison Medical, Inc.

Artsana S.p.A.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global pen needles market is set to experience strong growth through 2030, driven by the rising prevalence of diabetes, increasing obesity rates, and continuous advancements in injection technology. Growing awareness of patient comfort and adherence, along with innovations in needle design, is enhancing the adoption of pen needles worldwide. As healthcare systems continue to prioritize effective diabetes management, pen needles will remain a critical component of insulin delivery, supporting sustained market expansion over the forecast period.