Peristaltic Pumps Market 2030: Pharma Precision: No-Contam Pumps Rule

Peristaltic Pumps Market Summary

The global peristaltic pumps market was valued at USD 1,860.1 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 2,549.4 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2025 to 2030. Peristaltic pumps are gaining widespread adoption across industries such as medical and pharmaceutical, water treatment, food and beverage, and chemical processing due to their ability to transfer fluids gently and accurately. Their non-contact pumping mechanism allows them to handle sensitive, abrasive, or viscous fluids while minimizing the risk of contamination.

These pumps are particularly well suited for applications that require precise dosing, consistent flow rates, and sterile operating conditions. As a result, their use continues to grow in pharmaceutical manufacturing, laboratory processes, and healthcare applications where accuracy and hygiene are critical. Additionally, their suitability for corrosive and shear-sensitive fluids makes them an attractive choice in chemical processing and wastewater treatment operations.

Market growth is further supported by continuous technological advancements in pump design, which have improved operational efficiency, reduced maintenance requirements, and enhanced versatility in fluid handling. Innovations in tubing materials and drive systems are enabling longer service life and improved performance. Rising investments in healthcare infrastructure, along with the global expansion of water and wastewater treatment facilities, are also contributing to increased demand. Moreover, stringent regulatory requirements related to sanitation, contamination control, and fluid handling in industries such as food processing and pharmaceuticals are accelerating the adoption of peristaltic pump solutions.

Key Market Trends & Insights

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to register strong growth in the peristaltic pumps market.

China, within Asia Pacific, holds a dominant position in the global market.

By type, the tube pump segment led the market and accounted for 65.2% of global revenue in 2023.

By discharge capacity, the up to 30 psi segment represented 36.8% of global revenue in 2023.

The medical and pharmaceutical end-use segment held the largest share in 2023, accounting for 29.8% of global revenue.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 1,860.1 Million

USD 1,860.1 Million 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 2,549.4 Million

USD 2,549.4 Million CAGR (2025–2030): 5.5%

5.5% Largest Market: Asia Pacific (2023)

Key Peristaltic Pumps Company Insights

The peristaltic pumps market includes several well-established players focused on product innovation, portfolio expansion, and strengthening their presence across key end-use industries. Companies are emphasizing reliability, precision, and contamination-free fluid handling to meet evolving industry requirements.

Graco Inc. offers a wide range of durable and efficient peristaltic pumps designed for precise fluid transfer across multiple applications, ensuring high performance and operational reliability.

Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group, a subsidiary of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc, specializes in advanced peristaltic pumps and fluid path technologies, particularly serving pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and industrial markets.

Boxer GmbH focuses on compact and versatile peristaltic pump solutions widely used in medical devices, laboratory instruments, and environmental monitoring systems.

ANKO Products, Inc. is known for designing high-quality, user-friendly peristaltic pumps tailored for medical, pharmaceutical, and industrial dosing and fluid transfer applications.

Key Peristaltic Pumps Companies

Graco Inc.

Watson-Marlow Inc.

Boxer GmbH

ANKO

Ingersoll Rand

ProMinent

Verder Inc.

Boyser

Gilson Incorporated

Valmet

Conclusion

The global peristaltic pumps market is set to witness steady growth through 2030, driven by rising demand for accurate, contamination-free, and reliable fluid handling solutions across healthcare, water treatment, food processing, and industrial applications. Technological advancements, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and stricter regulatory standards are further strengthening market adoption. With Asia Pacific leading growth and continued innovation from key manufacturers, peristaltic pumps are expected to remain a critical component in precision fluid management systems worldwide.