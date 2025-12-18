Bifacial Solar Market Driven by Rising Utility-Scale Projects

The global bifacial solar market demonstrated strong momentum in 2023, with a market valuation of USD 16.07 billion. The market is projected to expand significantly, reaching USD 42.78 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030. This growth is primarily driven by the accelerating global transition toward clean and renewable energy sources. Governments, utilities, and private enterprises are increasingly adopting solar technologies to meet sustainability targets, and bifacial solar panels are gaining preference due to their ability to generate higher electricity output compared to conventional monofacial panels within the same installation footprint.

Bifacial solar panels capture sunlight from both the front and rear sides, enabling higher energy yields, particularly in environments with reflective surfaces. This enhanced performance makes them well suited for utility-scale, commercial, and large industrial installations, where maximizing output per square meter is a critical consideration.

Key Market Trends & Insights

In 2023, North America accounted for 12.01% of the total market revenue, supported by favorable renewable energy policies and increasing investments in large-scale solar projects. By type, the dual-glass bifacial solar segment dominated the market, holding a revenue share of 75.49%, driven by its superior durability and performance benefits. Based on frame type, framed bifacial solar panels led the market with an 85.67% revenue share, reflecting their widespread use in utility and commercial applications.

From a technology perspective, passivated emitter rear contact (PERC) technology emerged as the leading segment, accounting for 56.74% of market revenue in 2023 due to its higher efficiency and cost-effectiveness. In terms of application, the utilities segment remained dominant, capturing 69.36% of total revenue, supported by increasing investments in large-scale solar power plants worldwide.

Market Size and CAGR Overview

2023 Market Size: USD 16.07 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 42.78 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 15.1%

Largest Regional Market (2023): North America

Government policies and incentive programs continue to play a pivotal role in shaping market growth. Subsidies, tax benefits, and renewable energy mandates across multiple regions are accelerating the deployment of bifacial solar systems. As countries strengthen their commitments to carbon reduction and clean energy targets, demand for high-efficiency solar technologies is expected to rise steadily.

Additionally, the cost of bifacial solar panels has been declining due to technological progress, economies of scale, and improvements in manufacturing efficiency. As pricing becomes increasingly competitive with monofacial panels, bifacial solutions are gaining traction across both utility-scale and distributed solar installations.

Despite strong growth prospects, the market faces certain challenges. One of the primary restraints is the higher initial capital investment associated with bifacial solar installations. The elevated upfront cost compared to traditional panels may limit adoption in price-sensitive regions or markets with lower electricity tariffs, impacting short-term deployment decisions.

Key Bifacial Solar Company Insights

The bifacial solar market is highly competitive, with several established global players contributing to technological innovation and capacity expansion.

Leading Bifacial Solar Companies:

Trina Solar

LG Electronics

MegaCell

Neo Solar Power

Panasonic

Prism Solar

SolarWorld

Yingli Green Energy

LONGi

Lumos Solar

Conclusion

The global bifacial solar market is positioned for robust growth through 2030, supported by increasing renewable energy adoption, favorable government policies, and continuous technological advancements. While higher initial costs remain a challenge, declining prices and superior energy yields are strengthening the value proposition of bifacial solar panels. As utilities and commercial users seek more efficient and sustainable power generation solutions, bifacial solar technology is expected to play an increasingly important role in the global solar energy landscape.

