Biological Wastewater Treatment Market Driven by Water Reuse Demand

The global biological wastewater treatment market was valued at USD 10,224.1 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 14,480.5 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is largely supported by accelerating urbanization and industrial expansion, both of which are driving higher volumes of wastewater generation. This trend has increased the demand for advanced and efficient biological treatment systems capable of managing complex wastewater loads while meeting environmental compliance requirements.

Key Market Trends & Insights

In 2024, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share of 35.1%, supported by rapid population growth, infrastructure development, and rising investments in wastewater treatment facilities. Expanding industrial activity and increasing government initiatives to improve water quality further strengthened the region’s market position.

From a process perspective, the aerobic segment dominated the market in 2024, capturing a share of 50.8%. This dominance can be attributed to the effectiveness of aerobic systems in removing organic contaminants, their relatively lower operational complexity, and widespread adoption in municipal wastewater treatment plants.

Based on end use, the municipal segment is witnessing notable growth due to rising urban populations, aging wastewater infrastructure, and increasing regulatory pressure on municipalities to improve wastewater treatment efficiency and discharge quality.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 10,224.1 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 14,480.5 Million

CAGR (2025-2030): 6.1%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2024

Growing awareness regarding water scarcity and the urgent need for sustainable water management practices continue to be critical drivers for the biological wastewater treatment market. As freshwater availability declines globally, the reuse and recycling of treated wastewater are increasingly viewed as practical and environmentally responsible solutions. Advancements in biological treatment technologies have also enabled higher treatment efficiency and improved compliance with stringent water quality standards, further supporting market adoption.

The global market remains moderately fragmented, characterized by the presence of both large multinational corporations and regional players. Leading companies emphasize the development of highly efficient and customized biological treatment solutions to address the diverse requirements of municipal, industrial, and commercial end users. Ongoing innovation focuses on improving nutrient removal efficiency, increasing treatment capacity, and enabling resource recovery, including energy generation through biogas. These advancements are creating new growth opportunities as global demand for sustainable water and wastewater management solutions rises.

Regulatory bodies such as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the European Union, and national authorities worldwide continue to enforce strict regulations related to wastewater discharge, emissions, and treatment performance. Compliance with these regulatory frameworks compels manufacturers and service providers to deliver advanced biological wastewater treatment systems that align with environmental sustainability goals.

Key Biological Wastewater Treatment Company Insights

The market includes several established players that focus on technological innovation, system efficiency, and global expansion. Prominent companies operating in the market include Xylem, Inc. and Veolia Environnement S.A., among others.

Xylem, Inc. is a global water technology company involved in the design, manufacturing, and servicing of products for the water sector, as well as electric and gas utilities. The company has a strong global footprint across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific, with North America and Europe representing its primary markets.

Veolia Environnement S.A. is a multinational corporation offering integrated solutions in water, waste, and energy management. Through its core segments—water management, waste management, and energy management—the company delivers comprehensive services aimed at improving environmental performance across multiple industries worldwide.

Key Biological Wastewater Treatment Companies

Veolia Environment SA

Xylem Inc.

Aquatech International

Ecolab Inc.

Pentair plc

Samco Technologies Inc.

DAS Environment Expert GmbH

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Condorchem Envitech SL

United Utilities Group plc

Aqwise

RF Wastewater

Oxygen Solutions

3M

Entex Technologies

Envirocare

Huber SE

Bluewater Bio Limited

Conclusion

The biological wastewater treatment market is positioned for sustained growth through 2030, supported by increasing wastewater volumes, rising water scarcity concerns, and stringent environmental regulations. Continued technological advancements, combined with strong demand from municipal and industrial sectors, are expected to reinforce market expansion. As governments and industries prioritize sustainable water management and resource recovery, biological wastewater treatment solutions will remain a critical component of global environmental infrastructure.

