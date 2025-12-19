Biomaterials Market Driven by Growth in Medical Implants

The global biomaterials market was valued at USD 236.99 billion in 2025 and is expected to expand significantly, reaching USD 836.54 billion by 2033. The market is projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 17.25% from 2026 to 2033. This strong growth trajectory is primarily driven by the rising incidence of musculoskeletal disorders and chronic skeletal conditions, which is increasing the demand for biomaterial-based implants and medical devices across multiple therapeutic areas.

Biomaterials play a critical role in modern healthcare, particularly in orthopedic, cardiovascular, dental, and regenerative medicine applications. Continuous advancements in material science, coupled with the growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures, are further accelerating market expansion globally.

Market Size and CAGR

2025 Market Size: USD 236.99 Billion

2033 Market Size: USD 836.54 Billion

CAGR (2026–2033): 17.25%

Leading Region (2025): North America

Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Key Market Trends and Insights

North America led the global biomaterials market in 2025, accounting for 38.11% of total revenue, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of innovative medical technologies, and the strong presence of leading biomaterials manufacturers. The U.S. market, in particular, is expected to demonstrate substantial growth over the forecast period due to ongoing investments in regenerative medicine and surgical innovation.

From a product perspective, metallic biomaterials held the largest market share of 40.56% in 2025, driven by their extensive use in orthopedic and dental implants due to superior strength, durability, and biocompatibility. In terms of application, the orthopedic segment dominated the market in 2025, reflecting the growing volume of joint replacement surgeries and trauma-related procedures worldwide.

The increasing global shift toward minimally invasive and technologically advanced surgical procedures is a key factor driving biomaterials demand. Healthcare providers are increasingly favoring minimally invasive approaches due to reduced hospital stays, lower post-operative complications, and faster patient recovery. These procedures require advanced biomaterials that offer high strength, lightweight properties, biocompatibility, and, in many cases, bioresorbability.

The growing adoption of robotic-assisted surgeries, image-guided interventions, and catheter-based techniques is further strengthening the demand for precision-engineered biomaterials. These applications require materials with enhanced flexibility, controlled degradation rates, and improved tissue interaction. Consequently, innovation is accelerating in areas such as bioresorbable stents, minimally invasive orthopedic implants, and soft tissue scaffolds.

In parallel, increasing patient awareness, improved healthcare access, and the rising burden of chronic diseases are supporting the widespread adoption of advanced surgical solutions. Minimally invasive procedures are also gaining traction due to their long-term cost-effectiveness, as they reduce rehabilitation costs and revision surgery rates. This evolving surgical landscape continues to reinforce sustained demand for high-performance biomaterials.

Order a free sample PDF of the Biomaterials Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Biomaterials Company Insights

The biomaterials market is characterized by the presence of well-established multinational corporations alongside specialized and emerging players. Leading companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, Merck KGaA, Sartorius Stedim Biotech, Lonza, WuXi AppTec, and Berkeley Lights maintain strong market positions through diversified product portfolios, advanced R&D capabilities, and strategic collaborations.

North America remains the dominant regional market due to strong regulatory support, high adoption of regenerative therapies, and the concentration of major manufacturers. Europe follows, supported by technological advancements and growing demand for advanced implantable devices. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth, driven by expanding healthcare infrastructure, rising medical tourism, and increasing investments in countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Mid-sized and emerging companies are gaining momentum by focusing on niche segments such as bioresorbable polymers, multifunctional composites, and nanocoated implants. Players including Advanced Instruments, CircleDNA, Viome, and Bioniq are leveraging targeted R&D and customized solutions to address specific clinical needs. Ongoing mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships continue to reshape the competitive landscape, enabling companies to scale production, access new technologies, and expand geographically.

Key Biomaterials Companies

Medtronic

Evonik Industries AG

Carpenter Technology Corporation

Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials

Invibio Ltd.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

BASF SE

Covalon Technologies Ltd.

Stryker

Johnson & Johnson

Dentsply Sirona

CoorsTek Inc.

Corbion

Regenity Biosciences

Conclusion

The global biomaterials market is poised for substantial expansion through 2033, driven by rapid technological advancements, increasing surgical volumes, and the growing prevalence of musculoskeletal and chronic conditions. The strong shift toward minimally invasive and precision-based surgical procedures is reinforcing long-term demand for advanced, high-performance biomaterials. With North America leading in market share and Asia Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing region, continued innovation, strategic collaborations, and regional expansion are expected to remain central to sustaining growth and advancing next-generation biomaterial solutions across diverse medical applications.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.