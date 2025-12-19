Biopsy Devices Market Driven by Rising Cancer Diagnostics

The global biopsy devices market was valued at USD 2.25 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 3.64 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2024 to 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by the rising global burden of cancer, increasing adoption of minimally invasive diagnostic procedures, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and significant untapped opportunities in emerging economies, particularly across the Asia Pacific region.

The growing focus on early and accurate disease diagnosis, coupled with technological advancements in biopsy procedures, continues to strengthen demand for advanced biopsy devices worldwide.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the global biopsy devices market, accounting for 43.1% of total revenue in 2023.

The U.S. biopsy devices market held a significant 34.6% share of the global market in 2023.

By product, needle-based biopsy guns led the market with a revenue share of 43.1% in 2023.

The biopsy needle segment is anticipated to witness substantial growth over the forecast period, supported by rising demand for precision diagnostics.

Market Size & CAGR

2023 Market Size: USD 2.25 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 3.64 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 7.1%

Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Largest Market (2023): North America

According to the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), global cancer incidence is projected to exceed 35 million new cases by 2050, reflecting an increase of approximately 77% from the estimated 20 million cases recorded in 2022. This sharp rise in cancer prevalence is expected to significantly boost demand for biopsy devices and support long-term market expansion.

The growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures has further accelerated innovation in biopsy technologies. These procedures offer benefits such as reduced patient trauma, faster recovery times, and improved diagnostic accuracy. For example, in July 2022, physicians at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia introduced a novel lung biopsy technology designed to deliver safer, less invasive, and more timely diagnostic outcomes.

Additionally, rising cancer incidence has prompted increased government investment in oncology research. In 2022, funding allocated to the U.S. National Cancer Institute reached USD 6.8 billion, representing a 5.7% increase over the previous fiscal year. Such investments are expected to enhance diagnostic capabilities and expand access to advanced biopsy solutions.

Public health initiatives are also playing a vital role in driving market demand. Healthcare organizations and government agencies continue to promote early diagnosis through awareness campaigns aimed at reducing treatment costs and improving patient outcomes. For instance, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “Right to Know” campaign focuses on increasing awareness of breast cancer screening among women with disabilities.

Key Biopsy Devices Company Insights

The biopsy devices market is characterized by the presence of established global players actively investing in research and development to strengthen their product portfolios and maintain competitive positioning. Leading companies include Cardinal Health Inc., Hologic, Inc., and Danaher Corporation.

In August 2022, Devicor Medical Products, Inc. launched the Mammotome DualCore Dual Stage Core Biopsy System, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and portfolio expansion.

Cardinal Health, Inc. operates across pharmaceutical and medical segments and offers a wide range of minimally invasive biopsy solutions, including fine needle core biopsy devices, bone marrow biopsy needles, and tissue biopsy kits.

Hologic, Inc. specializes in medical imaging, diagnostics, and surgical products, with advanced biopsy systems such as the Eviva Breast Biopsy System and the Brevera Breast Biopsy System enhancing its market presence.

Leading Biopsy Devices Companies

Cardinal Health Inc.

Hologic, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

CONMED Corporation

Cook Medical

DTR Medical

INRAD, Inc.

Devicor Medical Products Inc.

Gallini Srl

TransMed7, LLC

Conclusion

The global biopsy devices market is poised for steady growth through 2030, driven by the escalating prevalence of cancer, growing emphasis on early diagnosis, and increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures. Continued investments in cancer research, favorable government initiatives, and ongoing technological advancements are expected to further strengthen market expansion. As emerging economies improve healthcare infrastructure and access to diagnostic services, the demand for advanced biopsy devices is anticipated to rise, reinforcing the market’s positive long-term outlook.

