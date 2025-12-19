Plant-based Bars Market 2030: Keto and Clean Label Leaders

Plant-Based Bars Market Overview

The global plant-based bars market was valued at USD 2.73 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 7.80 billion by 2030, registering a strong CAGR of 14.0% from 2023 to 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by rising consumer focus on health, wellness, and preventive nutrition.

Increasing incidence of chronic health conditions such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases has encouraged consumers to seek healthier snacking alternatives. Plant-based bars address this demand by offering high nutritional value, including protein, fiber, and healthy fats, while generally containing fewer calories and lower sugar levels compared to conventional snack bars. As a result, they are increasingly perceived as functional snacks that support active and balanced lifestyles.

Plant-based bars have also gained significant traction among consumers with specific dietary preferences and restrictions, including vegans, vegetarians, and individuals with food allergies or intolerances. These products are often formulated without common allergens such as dairy, gluten, and soy, making them suitable for a wider consumer base. For example, Greens Gone Wild, LLC. offers vegan and gluten-free protein bars that cater to this growing demand. Additionally, the convenience of plant-based bars as ready-to-eat, portable snacks makes them especially appealing to consumers with busy, on-the-go lifestyles.

The market is further supported by increasing product variety and flavor innovation. Manufacturers are introducing diverse ingredient combinations and taste profiles to appeal to different consumer preferences and nutritional needs. At the same time, growing awareness of environmental sustainability is influencing purchasing behavior, as plant-based products are generally considered more eco-friendly than animal-based alternatives. This alignment with sustainability goals continues to strengthen consumer adoption and long-term market growth.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Europe dominated the global plant-based bars market with a revenue share of over 35% in 2022.

The UK led the European market, accounting for the largest revenue share in 2022.

By product, the protein bars segment held the largest revenue share of over 35% in 2022.

By nature, the organic segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 22.4% from 2023 to 2030.

By distribution channel, hypermarkets & supermarkets held the dominant market position in 2022.

Market Size & Forecast

2022 Market Size: USD 2.73 Billion

USD 2.73 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 7.80 Billion

USD 7.80 Billion CAGR (2023–2030): 14.0%

14.0% Europe: Largest market in 2022

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Market participants are actively pursuing strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, product launches, and global expansion to strengthen their market presence and expand consumer reach. Innovation in formulations, functional ingredients, and clean-label positioning remains central to competitive differentiation.

Recent strategic developments include:

January 2023: Bobo’s introduced a new protein bar range containing 15 grams of protein, offered in double chocolate almond butter and chocolate chip peanut butter flavors, and certified as kosher, gluten-free, and non-GMO.

July 2022: Laird Superfood launched plant-based protein bars infused with adaptogens, featuring 10 grams of pea protein.

February 2022: ALOHA expanded its organic plant-based bar portfolio with four new flavors across Whole Foods Market nationwide.

July 2021: Barebells Functional Foods AB launched fully plant-based protein bars with 15 grams of protein, free from dairy, added sugar, and palm oil.

June 2021: RXBAR introduced RXBAR Plant, replacing egg whites with 10 grams of plant-based protein, available across major retail channels.

January 2021: Whole Truth Foods launched vegan-certified, dairy-free energy bars in five distinct flavors, free from gluten, soy, added sugar, and preservatives.

Key Plant-Based Bars Companies

Kellogg’s

Greens Gone Wild, LLC.

General Mills Inc. (LÄRABAR)

88 ACRES

GNC Holdings, LLC

Rise Bar

MadeGood

Växa Bars

Clif Bar & Company

GoMacro, LLC

Conclusion

The global plant-based bars market is experiencing rapid expansion, supported by rising health consciousness, dietary inclusivity, sustainability awareness, and demand for convenient nutrition solutions. Strong innovation in product formulations, flavors, and functional benefits continues to attract a broad consumer base. With Europe maintaining market leadership and organic offerings gaining momentum, the market is well-positioned for sustained growth through 2030, driven by evolving consumer lifestyles and long-term shifts toward plant-based nutrition.