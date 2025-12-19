SBS hosted its 14th Convocation Ceremony for the PGDM Class of 2023–25

Ahmedabad, 2025-12-19 — /EPR Network/ — Shanti Business School (SBS), Ahmedabad marked an important academic milestone as it hosted its 14th Convocation Ceremony for the PGDM Class of 2023–25. A total of 199 graduates received their diplomas in a ceremony attended by distinguished guests, faculty members, families, and corporate invitees.

The event was graced by Ms. Kavita Chaturvedi, Business Unit Chief Executive – Biscuits & Confections, ITC Ltd, who served as the Chief Guest. In her address she said, “In your professional journey, focus on smart working, trust your abilities, and never hesitate to ask for the roles you believe you can excel in. Failure is only a pause — keep bouncing back, know your value, and build success by treating every individual with respect.”

The ceremony opened with a traditional academic procession and lamp lighting. Shri Brijmohan Chiripal, Chairman, Chiripal Charitable Trust, presided over the event.

Welcoming the gathering, Dr. Neha Sharma, Director, SBS, addressed the graduating cohort and stated, “Education becomes meaningful when it leads to purpose and contribution. As you step forward, stay curious, lead with integrity, and let your actions reflect the values shaped here at SBS. Success will follow when passion meets discipline and consistency. Wherever your journey takes you, carry confidence, humility, and the courage to create impact.”

Following the formal declaration of graduation, Mr. KGK Pillai, Executive Registrar, conferred diplomas upon the graduating scholars as the auditorium filled with applause and celebration.

The ceremony carried an atmosphere of pride and emotion as families witnessed a defining milestone in the academic and professional journey of the graduates.